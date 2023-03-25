The Mexican team He began his football career in the twenties. It was in a match against his counterpart from Guatemala that he began his professional career, which was the base of the América squad.
It can be said that it is more than 90 years since the Aztec team first appeared in soccer and where the successes and triumphs began.
How many titles does the Tricolor have?
The Mexican team has a total of 15 absolute titles, being the first in 1947 with obtaining the North American Nations Cup, beating Cuba 3-1; while the most recent was in 2019, in the Gold Cup, by defeating the United States 1-0.
Here the breakdown of the titles of Mexico
|
Competition
|
Champion
|
confederations
|
1 (1999)
|
gold Cup
|
11 (65, 71, 77, 93, 96, 98, 03, 09, 11, 15 and 19)
|
Concacaf Cup
|
1 (2015)
|
North American Nations Cup
|
2 (1947 and 1949)
It should be noted that in the lower categories the title obtained at the London 2012 Olympic Games appears, when they beat Brazil in the grand final, beating Brazil 2-1 and thus achieving the long-awaited gold medal.
Likewise, they obtained the title of the North American Cup of Nations held in 1991, beating Canada 3-0 in the grand final and staying with the highest medal. On the other hand, the Tricolor in the minor categories won the championship of the Central American and Caribbean Games, in its 1935 and 1938 edition, respectively.
