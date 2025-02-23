02/23/2025



The elections of this February 23 are existential elections for Germany in which its future is played. And it is not for less having the panorama of a more fractured Europe, where the forces of the ultra -right are gaining strength. In addition, Donald Trump’s return and Elon Musk’s interference Betting on the Alternative Party for Germany (AFD) by Alice Weidel are also a reason for counterweight.

A total of 41 matches will go to these advanced elections. But according to vote intentions only five are above the barrier of 5 % that is the requirement to achieve representation in the Bundestag. And the novelty on this occasion is that after the reform of the electoral law, it will have a composition of 630 seats compared to the current 733.

As detail on the Bundestag website, since 1949, the citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany choose the deputies for a period of four years. AND The development of parliamentary elections is regulated by the Federal Electoral Regulations. The Bundestag verifies its validity in accordance with the electoral verification law.

What time will we know the results of the elections?

As the German press reports The first forecasts for federal elections will be available at 6:00 p.m.as soon as electoral schools close. However, it should be noted that these are not the results of the count. In fact, these are forecasts that are based on surveys conducted on the same day of the elections. Voters have dedicated themselves to filling an anonymous questionnaire. Then projections are made based on the first votes counted.









Taking As a reference, previous elections, the first prognosis was already available at 6:15 p.m. in 2021. As the voting evaluation progresses, the results will also be updated. The first results of the electoral schools They are expected as very soon at 7:00 p.m.

According to ‘Frankfurter Rundschau’ once the voting of the votes has been completed in a constituency, the electoral authorities of the federated states collect the results and are transmitted to the federal electoral officer. «This announcement occurs when the preliminary final result of federal elections takes place. This can take place the night after Sunday of the elections or the next morning «they detail.

In the federal elections of 2021for example, the federal electoral director did not announce the provisional result until 6.00 Monday morning. The last step is the final result. In the previous elections it was determined by the Federal Electoral Committee on October 15, 2021, when the elections were on September 26.

A complex electoral system

The correspondent in Germany of ABC, Rosalía Sánchez, already explained in previous elections that the system is complex. The ballots are divided into two parts. On the left is the box for the first vote, on the right the corresponding one, which is the really decisive. The first vote serves to choose a deputy for the electoral district. Germany is divided into 299 electoral districts, with an average of 250,000 Germans per district. Each district sends a single representative to Parliament: the one who obtains most ballots.

The second vote is for a political party which presents its candidates in closed lists in the 16 Länder. The candidates with more votes get direct seats, and the parties obtain seats based on the percentage of votes in a proportional cast. The seat assignment formula is the Sainte-Laguë rule, which favors the minority parties. And to opt for a seat in the second vote, the matches must get 5% of the second votes or the three seats of the direct vote of the 299 districts.

How is the voting count?

‘Frankfurter Rundschau’ specifies that the Electoral Board determines the number of eligible voters based on the electoral registry and the number of ballots collected (for voters who vote in a constituency other than their own). Then the ballots are counted to determine their total number.

The next count will include all the first valid votes. Next, the assistants record all the second valid votes. The volunteers later record the number of first votes valid by candidate. And the final step is based on counting the second votes for the state lists of the parties.