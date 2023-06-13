The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Argentina, soccer fans are also eager to find out the match times for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
In Argentina, the 2023 Women’s World Cup matches will be broadcast on DSports and its streaming DGo.
Regarding the schedules of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup matches in Argentina, these will depend on the time zone of the host countries, Australia and New Zealand. Below are the match schedules for each phase of the tournament.
Group stage
The group stage match times will be divided into three time slots: 22:00, 22:30, 23:00, 00:00, 00:30, 03:00, 04:00, 04:30, 05 :00, 06:30, 07:00 and 07:30 (Argentine time). These schedules will be repeated on each day of the group stage.
round of 16
The times for the round of 16 matches will be played in two time slots: 11:00 p.m., 02:00 a.m., 04:30 a.m., 05:00 a.m., 06:00 a.m. and 07:00 a.m. (Argentine time).
Quarter finals
The quarterfinal match times will be at 10:00 p.m., 4:00 a.m., 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. (Argentine time).
semifinals
The semifinals will be played at 05:00 and 07:00 (Argentine time).
Final
The great final of the Women’s Soccer World Cup 2023 will be held at 07:00 a.m. (Argentine time) on August 20, 2023.
More news about the 2023 Women’s World Cup:
#time #matches #Womens #Soccer #World #Cup #broadcast #Argentina
Leave a Reply