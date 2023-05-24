Do not leave home without the “heavy equipment for storms” since this Wednesday in Mexico City it will be severely affected due to the severe rainfallhere everything you should know about weather forecast today may 24, 2023.

At dawn the cool environment will dominate, then everything will change to a hot environment with a slight heat wave related to temperatures between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

Basically all day there will be presence of partly cloudy to cloudy sky accompanied by punctual heavy rains and electrical activityIn fact, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection does not rule out hail fall.

Stormy Wednesday in CDMX

The rain prediction today goes further than a simple drizzle and cloudy sky in the afternoon since The authority warns the population of the 16 municipalities that make up the Mexico City of severe weather by storms between 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m..

Although at the moment there is no activation of Yellow Alert or Orange Alert, it is requested to be aware of the Multi-Irrigation Early Warning System. Actually the rains would end after midnight today.

The air quality is regular with average values ​​of 97 points and PM2.5. The wind will be of a variable component from 10 to 25 km/ with gusts of up to 45 km/h.

Weather Edomex May 24:

To find out if he Today’s weather Tuesday 24 May also looks bad as in the CDMX for the State of Mexico, we tell you what is provided by the National Meteorological System for said entity.

In the morning there will be a cool to temperate environment with mist. Later, the atmosphere will change to warm and increase in cloudiness with probability of showers with punctual heavy afternoon rains.

Rainfall in Edomex could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall.

The estimated maximum temperature for this week’s navel is 25 to 27°C.

The wind will be from the north component from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.