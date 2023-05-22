Authorities secure more than 300 kilograms of alleged cocaine in the State of Mexico

In an environment of alert due to the activity of the Popocatépetl Volcano, it is very prudent to know how will the weather be today in your area of ​​residence, so we tell you what is provided in the weather forecast today may 22, 2023 in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos.

Temperature between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius This is what is expected throughout this beginning of the week, reaching the highest point from 2:00 p.m.

Between partly cloudy and clear sky The environment will fluctuate today in Ecatepec; everything will give way to afternoon showers with electrical activity.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. it will do ultraviolet radiation indices.

In the afternoon there will be cloudy sky with stormy showers and with temperatures around 22°C.

Already at night they wait cloudy skies with light rain with temperatures close to 16°C.

Finally, the winds will be from the Northwest throughout the day, with an average speed of 5 km/h.

