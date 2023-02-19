The artists of the Viña del Mar Festival are coming to Chile to earn a seagull and Milena Warthon is no exception. The Peruvian singer has already arrived in Santiago to be part of the mega-event.

He Vina del Mar Festival will present its 62nd edition, inviting dozens of famous artists this February 19, after being suspended for two years due to the social confinement caused by COVID-19. Milena WarthonChristina Aguilera, Karol G, among other international figures, will arrive in Chile to show their singing talent starting at 10:00 p.m. the details so you can see the entire transmission.

When does the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 start?

All the celebrities who are willing to win a seagull at the Viña del Mar Festival are already arriving in Chile, since the event will take place this Sunday, February 19. As is known, these presentations will take place at the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater, in the city of Valparaíso, Chile.

Participants who will be in Viña del Mar. Photo: Viña2023 See also Anuel AA insults a fan with a blue wig who allegedly threw a bottle at him during a concert

What time is the Viña del Mar Festival 2023?

The international festival will start at 10:00 p.m. and will last for seven days, that is, from Friday, February 17, which was the opening day, until February 24, the day on which this event will end. .

The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival will have the presence of the Peruvian Milena Warthon. Photo: Viña2023

How to buy tickets for Viña del Mar 2023?

The company in charge of selling tickets for the Viña del Mar Festival is Punto Ticket. The Quinta Vergara Amphitheater has the capacity to accommodate 15,000 spectators within the venue, so there are enough tickets for all fans of the largest Latin event.

Companion / Wheelchair / Gallery: $39,675

$39,675 General Assembly: $103,500

$103,500 Golden stalls: $131,100

$131,100 Premium stalls: $158,700

$158,700 Preferential audience: $205,620

$205,620 Box: $287,500

The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival will have the presence of the Peruvian Milena Warthon. Photo: Punto Ticket See also Anuel AA covers Karol G's tattoo on his back

Billboard of Vina del Mar 2023

The followers of the artists who will perform at the Viña del Mar Festival are watching who will perform each day, from Sunday, February 19, to Friday, February 24. This is the list of singers who will interpret their best songs.

Sunday February 19 : Karol G – Paloma Mami

: Karol G – Paloma Mami Monday February 20 : Mana – TBC

: Mana – TBC Tuesday February 21 : Alejandro Fernández – Los Jaivas

: Alejandro Fernández – Los Jaivas Wednesday February 22: To confirm both artists

To confirm both artists Thursday February 23 : Christina Aguilera – Polyma Westcoast

: Christina Aguilera – Polyma Westcoast Friday February 24: Camilo – Nicki Nicole