The 2023 Awards will take place today, July 20 at 8:00 pm (Puerto Rico time). The important gala has generated high expectations among its followers, as they announced that they have big surprises prepared for all the artists who arrive. Such is the case of Shakira, who has been nominated as change agent. It should be noted that the Colombian, along with Bad Bunny and Rosalia, are the singers with the most nominations in the categories of this award. Likewise, the Peruvian artist Daniela Darcourt received her first nomination and hopes to take first place. we tell you where and on which channel to watch the Premios Juventud HERE.

YOU CAN SEE: Premios Juventud by Univisión LIVE TODAY: time, channel and where to see the ceremony for the best of music TODAY

When are the 2023 Youth Awards?

The Youth Awards 2023 will take place next Thursday, July 20 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Likewise, the award will celebrate its 20th anniversary under the motto ‘Express yourself in your own way’. The event will be hosted by Alejandra Espinoza.

Who will be the artists who will delight with their voice live at the Premios Juventud 2023? Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Shakira/Bad Bunny/Karol G

What time to see the Premios Juventud?: schedule by country

The transmission of the Youth Awards It can be seen at 8:00 p.m. (Puerto Rico time). If you are in Mexico at 6:00 p.m. and in Peru at 7:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Buenos Aires – Argentina (ARG)

9:00 p.m. Montevideo – Uruguay (URU)

9:00 p.m. Brasilia – Brazil (BRA)

8:00 p.m. San Juan – Puerto Rico (PUE)

8:00 p.m. Caracas – Venezuela (VEN)

8:00 p.m. Ottawa – Canada (CAN)

8:00 p.m. La Paz – Bolivia (BOL)

8:00 p.m. Santiago – Chile (CHI)

8:00 p.m. Asuncion – Paraguay (PAR)

7:00 p.m. Bogota – Colombia (COL)

7:00 p.m. Lima – Peru (PER)

7:00 p.m. Quito – Ecuador (ECU)

7:00 p.m. Panama City – Panama (PAN)

18:00 hours of CDMX – Mexico (MEX)

18:00 hours of Tegucigalpa – Honduras (HON)

18:00 hours of Guatemala City – Guatemala (GUA)

18:00 hours of Motagua – Nicaragua (NIC)

18:00 hours of San Jose – Costa Rica (COS)

18:00 hours of San Salvador – El Salvador (ELS)

8:00 p.m. ET United States (USA)

5:00 p.m. PTUnited States (USA)

Where to watch the Youth Awards LIVE?

The Youth Awards will be transmitted by Univision network. In addition, you can also see the official Univision app.

Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)

Chile: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD

Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV

Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal

Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite

Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) in Tigo (cable) and 210 in Tigo (satellite)

Mexico: 827 in Dish, 261 in Totalplay, 204 in Axtel and 203 in Izzi

Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV

Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat

Panama: 437 of Cable Onda

Guatemala: 77 in Galaxy Cable

Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable.

How to watch Univision for FREE?

Any user around the world will be able to watch the Premios Juventud 2023 through the Univisión Now application. To access it, the app must be downloaded through any linked device with iOS or Android. Then, an account will be created to be a registered user and, voila!, enjoy the favorite program.

How to vote in the Premios Juventud?

The followers of the nominated artists were able to vote for their favorite until June 26 through the website: premiosjuventud.com.

The term for voting expired and in two days the official winners will be able to be seen. Photo: Capture/Youth Awards

Youth Awards 203: nominees

This is the list of nominees for the main categories of the Premios Juventud 2023.

Male Youth Awards Artist

Bad Bunny

Camilo

carin leon

daddy yankee

Manuel Turizo

Myke Towers

ozuna

Featherweight

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

Female Youth Awards Artist

Angela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

camila cabello

chiquis

Carol G.

Maria Becerra

rosalia

Shakira

tini

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

CNCO

Armed Link

Regulated Force

Zone People

Frontier Group

ha*ash

Jesse & Joy

The blue Angels

Reik

Wisin and Yandel

The new female generation

bratty

galle

Jenn Morell

Kenya Os

the joaqui

ludmilla

Pahua

paopao

Snow That Product

young miko

The new male generation

bizarre

brary

chris lebron

Lasso

Quevedo

Relays B

rusherking

Thunder

Yng Lvcas

YOVNGCHIMI

The new regional Mexican generation

divine connection

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

Registered Trademark Group

kevin kaarl

mario bautista

Paola Jara

Featherweight

Sebastian Esquivel

Victor Cirbian

Artist On The Rise Male

Alvaro Diaz

blessed

Boza

carin leon

Eladio Carrion

Regulated Force

Luis R. Conriquez

ryan castro

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Female On The Rise Artist

Aitana

bad gyal

Chesca

Danna Paola

Emily

Kim Loaiza

the Gabi

Lola Indigo

Tokischa

West Indian Villain

My favorite streaming artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G

bizarre

carin leon

Regulated Force

Frontier Group

J Balvin

Carol G.

Featherweight

rauw alejandro

#time #Premios #Juventud #LIVE #schedule #channel #watch #awards #FREE #TODAY