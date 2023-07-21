The 2023 Awards will take place today, July 20 at 8:00 pm (Puerto Rico time). The important gala has generated high expectations among its followers, as they announced that they have big surprises prepared for all the artists who arrive. Such is the case of Shakira, who has been nominated as change agent. It should be noted that the Colombian, along with Bad Bunny and Rosalia, are the singers with the most nominations in the categories of this award. Likewise, the Peruvian artist Daniela Darcourt received her first nomination and hopes to take first place. we tell you where and on which channel to watch the Premios Juventud HERE.
YOU CAN SEE: Premios Juventud by Univisión LIVE TODAY: time, channel and where to see the ceremony for the best of music TODAY
When are the 2023 Youth Awards?
The Youth Awards 2023 will take place next Thursday, July 20 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Likewise, the award will celebrate its 20th anniversary under the motto ‘Express yourself in your own way’. The event will be hosted by Alejandra Espinoza.
What time to see the Premios Juventud?: schedule by country
The transmission of the Youth Awards It can be seen at 8:00 p.m. (Puerto Rico time). If you are in Mexico at 6:00 p.m. and in Peru at 7:00 p.m.
- 9:00 p.m.Buenos Aires – Argentina (ARG)
- 9:00 p.m.Montevideo – Uruguay (URU)
- 9:00 p.m.Brasilia – Brazil (BRA)
- 8:00 p.m.San Juan – Puerto Rico (PUE)
- 8:00 p.m.Caracas – Venezuela (VEN)
- 8:00 p.m.Ottawa – Canada (CAN)
- 8:00 p.m.La Paz – Bolivia (BOL)
- 8:00 p.m.Santiago – Chile (CHI)
- 8:00 p.m.Asuncion – Paraguay (PAR)
- 7:00 p.m.Bogota – Colombia (COL)
- 7:00 p.m.Lima – Peru (PER)
- 7:00 p.m.Quito – Ecuador (ECU)
- 7:00 p.m.Panama City – Panama (PAN)
- 18:00 hours ofCDMX – Mexico (MEX)
- 18:00 hours ofTegucigalpa – Honduras (HON)
- 18:00 hours ofGuatemala City – Guatemala (GUA)
- 18:00 hours ofMotagua – Nicaragua (NIC)
- 18:00 hours ofSan Jose – Costa Rica (COS)
- 18:00 hours ofSan Salvador – El Salvador (ELS)
- 8:00 p.m. ETUnited States (USA)
- 5:00 p.m. PTUnited States (USA)
Where to watch the Youth Awards LIVE?
The Youth Awards will be transmitted by Univision network. In addition, you can also see the official Univision app.
- Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)
- Chile: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD
- Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV
- Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal
- Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite
- Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) in Tigo (cable) and 210 in Tigo (satellite)
- Mexico: 827 in Dish, 261 in Totalplay, 204 in Axtel and 203 in Izzi
- Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV
- Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat
- Panama: 437 of Cable Onda
- Guatemala: 77 in Galaxy Cable
- Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable.
How to watch Univision for FREE?
Any user around the world will be able to watch the Premios Juventud 2023 through the Univisión Now application. To access it, the app must be downloaded through any linked device with iOS or Android. Then, an account will be created to be a registered user and, voila!, enjoy the favorite program.
How to vote in the Premios Juventud?
The followers of the nominated artists were able to vote for their favorite until June 26 through the website: premiosjuventud.com.
Youth Awards 203: nominees
This is the list of nominees for the main categories of the Premios Juventud 2023.
Male Youth Awards Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- carin leon
- daddy yankee
- Manuel Turizo
- Myke Towers
- ozuna
- Featherweight
- rauw alejandro
- Romeo Santos
Female Youth Awards Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- camila cabello
- chiquis
- Carol G.
- Maria Becerra
- rosalia
- Shakira
- tini
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
- CNCO
- Armed Link
- Regulated Force
- Zone People
- Frontier Group
- ha*ash
- Jesse & Joy
- The blue Angels
- Reik
- Wisin and Yandel
The new female generation
- bratty
- galle
- Jenn Morell
- Kenya Os
- the joaqui
- ludmilla
- Pahua
- paopao
- Snow That Product
- young miko
The new male generation
- bizarre
- brary
- chris lebron
- Lasso
- Quevedo
- Relays B
- rusherking
- Thunder
- Yng Lvcas
- YOVNGCHIMI
The new regional Mexican generation
- divine connection
- Eden Munoz
- Frontier Group
- Registered Trademark Group
- kevin kaarl
- mario bautista
- Paola Jara
- Featherweight
- Sebastian Esquivel
- Victor Cirbian
Artist On The Rise Male
- Alvaro Diaz
- blessed
- Boza
- carin leon
- Eladio Carrion
- Regulated Force
- Luis R. Conriquez
- ryan castro
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
Female On The Rise Artist
- Aitana
- bad gyal
- Chesca
- Danna Paola
- Emily
- Kim Loaiza
- the Gabi
- Lola Indigo
- Tokischa
- West Indian Villain
My favorite streaming artist
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- bizarre
- carin leon
- Regulated Force
- Frontier Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G.
- Featherweight
- rauw alejandro
#time #Premios #Juventud #LIVE #schedule #channel #watch #awards #FREE #TODAY
Leave a Reply