The countdown to Miss Supranational 2023 begins. Less and less to meet the next winner of the beauty contest international. The final night of the contest will take place on Friday, July 14 in Poland. Fans from all over the world will be able to watch the contestants parade down the pageant’s massive catwalk. In the case of Peru, Valeria Flórez was chosen as the candidate for this year and, so far, she is positioned as one of the favorites to be the successor to Lalela Mswane. Find out how and at what time to see the gala.
When is the final of the Miss Supranational 2023?
The final gala of Miss Supranational 2023 will take place next Friday, July 14. The ceremony will take place at the Strzelecki Park amphitheater in Poland. For this edition, there are 65 countries competing for the coveted crown of the beauty pageant.
What time to see the Miss Supranational?: schedule by country
He Miss Supranational will be broadcast in different parts of the world at 7.30 pm (Poland). In the case of Peru and Colombia, the transmission will be available from 11:30 a.m. On the other hand, people who are in Chile will be able to view the contest at 1:30 p.m.
- Peru: 11:30 a.m.
- Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
- Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
- Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
- Puerto Rico: 12:30 p.m.
- Chile: 12:30 p.m.
- Mexico: 10:30 p.m.
- Spain: 6:30 p.m.
- United States: 12:30 a.m.
Miss Supranational 2023: where to see the contest?
If you don’t want to miss any detail of Miss Supranational, remember that you can tune in to the entire event through the YouTube channel of the international beauty pageant. In the same way, the page will notify users when the gala has started.
How to watch the Miss Supranational on YouTube?
To access the broadcast Miss Supranational 2023, you just have to enter the official YouTube channel of the expected beauty contest. You can also subscribe to your account and find out all the details of the contest.
Who are the favorites of Miss Supranational 2023?
Beauty specialists from different parts of the world analyzed in detail the preparation and presence of each of the participants of Miss Supranational 2023. For this reason, they have selected seven candidates who are positioned as the favorites to succeed the current South African representative.
- Camille Fabery Diana, Puerto Rico
- Selena Delgado, Venezuela
- Sakhile Zie Dube, Zimbabwe
- Deidre Walker, Thailand
- Andrea Aguilera Paredes, Ecuador
- Valentina Mora Trujillo, Colombia
- Firstwang Patraporn Wang, Thailand.
Miss Supranational 2023 candidates
The end of Miss Supranational 2023 it is disputed between the candidates of 65 countries. Here is the complete list of models who will try everything to become the next winner of the beauty pageant.
- Maliqué Maranda, Miss Supranational Bahamas
- Jana Meskens, Miss Supranational Belgium
- Stephanie Terrazas Amusquivar, Miss Supranational Bolivia
- Dabilo Debbie Moses, Miss Supranational Botswana
- Sancler Frantz Könzen, Miss Supranational Brazil
- Chily Tevy, Miss Supranational Cambodia
- Kevine Ghomba, Miss Supranational Cameroon
- Alexa Marie Grant, Miss Supranational Canada
- Melissa Bridgemohan, Miss Supranational Cayman Islands
- Valentina Mora Trujillo, Miss Supranational Colombia
- Juhyeon Roh, Miss Supranational South Korea
- Yasmine Wognin, Miss Supranational Ivory Coast
- Margaret Gray Carrillo, Miss Supranational Costa Rica
- Anetta Rajković, Miss Supranational Croatia
- Monica Aguilar, Miss Supranational Cuba
- Andreina de Andrade Pereira, Miss Supranational Curacao
- Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes, Miss Supranational Ecuador
- Luciana Fernanda Martínez Cienfuegos, Miss Supranational El Salvador
- Simona Leskovská, Miss Supranational Slovakia
- Lola Martínez Wilson, Miss Supranational Spain
- Rylee Spinks, Miss Supranational United States
- Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, Miss Supranational Philippines
- Linda Sofia Heinonen, Miss Supranational Finland
- Helen Demay Matey, Miss Supranational Ghana
- Michelle López Desoisa, Miss Supranational Gibraltar
- Maria Cholidou, Miss Supranational Greece
- Naida Estubier Aldana, Miss Supranational Guatemala
- Merlie Jane Fleurizard, Miss Supranational Haiti
- Vinci Yuk Yu Chan, Miss Supranational Hong Kong
- Pragnya Ayyagari, Miss Supranational India
- Yasinta Aurellia, Miss Supranational Indonesia
- Ísabella Þorvaldsdóttir, Miss Supranational Iceland
- Thalia Malcolm, Miss Supranational Jamaica
- Mayuko Hanawa, Miss Supranational Japan
- Martha Mwikali, Miss Supranational Kenya
- Deidre Walker, Miss Supranational Malaysia
- Nilmani Devi Hurlall, Miss Supranational Mauritius
- Vanessa López Quijada, Miss Supranational Mexico
- Suema Abdul Rachid, Miss Supranational Mozambique
- Romiley Hoffmann, Miss Supranational Namibia
- Sama Parajuli, Miss Supranational Nepal
- Katherine Isabella Burgos Reyes, Miss Supranational Nicaragua
- Genevieve Edwin Ukatu, Miss Supranational Nigeria
- Luna-Isabella Stienstra, Miss Supranational Netherlands
- Jillyan Aleida Chue Rodríguez, Miss Supranational Panama
- Fabiola Martínez, Miss Supranational Paraguay
- Valeria Flórez Calderón, Miss Supranational Peru
- Aleksandra Klepaczka, Miss Supranational Poland
- Elodie Lopes, Miss Supranational Portugal
- Camille Fabery Diana, Miss Supranational Puerto Rico
- Emma Rose Collingridge, Miss Supranational UK
- Marie Jedličková, Miss Supranational Czech Republic
- Crystal Matos, Miss Supranational Santo Domingo
- Ioana Izabela Hotăran, Miss Supranational Romania
- Ayanda Thabethe, Miss Supranational South Africa
- Patraporn Wang, Miss Supranational Thailand
- Mathilde Sélom Abra Honyiglo, Miss Supranational Togo
- Cadiesha Joseph, Miss Supranational Trinidad and Tobago
- Selin Erberk Gürdikyan, Miss Supranational Türkiye
- Alina Liashuk, Miss Supranational Ukraine
- Selene Alejandra Delgado Delgado, Miss Supranational Venezuela
- Đặng Thanh Ngân, Miss Supranational Vietnam
- Candy Mathews, Miss Supranational Zambia
- Sakhile Zibusiso Dube, Miss Supranational Zimbabwe
Why did they criticize Valeria Flórez’s wardrobe at the Miss Supranational preliminary gala?
He did not convince them! Valeria Flórez dazzled in several preliminary catwalks of Miss Supranational 2023, however, several users did not like the costumes that the communicator wore and designed by Juan Carlos Colina. “Whoever chooses the clothes of the top model of Miss Supra Peru really needs urgent advice, but now”, “She is wowww, but that outfit of hers makes her very young,” they said.
The professional did not remain silent in the face of criticism and left a forceful response on Instagram. “Find out what today’s competition was about,” express.
