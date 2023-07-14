The countdown to Miss Supranational 2023 begins. Less and less to meet the next winner of the beauty contest international. The final night of the contest will take place on Friday, July 14 in Poland. Fans from all over the world will be able to watch the contestants parade down the pageant’s massive catwalk. In the case of Peru, Valeria Flórez was chosen as the candidate for this year and, so far, she is positioned as one of the favorites to be the successor to Lalela Mswane. Find out how and at what time to see the gala.

Valeria Flórez represents Peru in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant. Photo: LR composition/Instagram captures

When is the final of the Miss Supranational 2023?

The final gala of Miss Supranational 2023 will take place next Friday, July 14. The ceremony will take place at the Strzelecki Park amphitheater in Poland. For this edition, there are 65 countries competing for the coveted crown of the beauty pageant.

What time to see the Miss Supranational?: schedule by country

He Miss Supranational will be broadcast in different parts of the world at 7.30 pm (Poland). In the case of Peru and Colombia, the transmission will be available from 11:30 a.m. On the other hand, people who are in Chile will be able to view the contest at 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Mexico: 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 12:30 a.m.

Find out how to vote for Valeria Flórez in Miss Supranational 2023. Photo: capture of Miss Supranational

Miss Supranational 2023: where to see the contest?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of Miss Supranational, remember that you can tune in to the entire event through the YouTube channel of the international beauty pageant. In the same way, the page will notify users when the gala has started.

How to watch the Miss Supranational on YouTube?

To access the broadcast Miss Supranational 2023, you just have to enter the official YouTube channel of the expected beauty contest. You can also subscribe to your account and find out all the details of the contest.

Who are the favorites of Miss Supranational 2023?

Beauty specialists from different parts of the world analyzed in detail the preparation and presence of each of the participants of Miss Supranational 2023. For this reason, they have selected seven candidates who are positioned as the favorites to succeed the current South African representative.

Camille Fabery Diana, Puerto Rico

Selena Delgado, Venezuela

Sakhile Zie Dube, Zimbabwe

Deidre Walker, Thailand

Andrea Aguilera Paredes, Ecuador

Valentina Mora Trujillo, Colombia

Firstwang Patraporn Wang, Thailand.

This Friday, July 14, the successor to Miss Supranational 2022 will be announced. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/Instagram/Miss Supranational

Miss Supranational 2023 candidates

The end of Miss Supranational 2023 it is disputed between the candidates of 65 countries. Here is the complete list of models who will try everything to become the next winner of the beauty pageant.

Maliqué Maranda, Miss Supranational Bahamas

Jana Meskens, Miss Supranational Belgium

Stephanie Terrazas Amusquivar, Miss Supranational Bolivia

Dabilo Debbie Moses, Miss Supranational Botswana

Sancler Frantz Könzen, Miss Supranational Brazil

Chily Tevy, Miss Supranational Cambodia

Kevine Ghomba, Miss Supranational Cameroon

Alexa Marie Grant, Miss Supranational Canada

Melissa Bridgemohan, Miss Supranational Cayman Islands

Valentina Mora Trujillo, Miss Supranational Colombia

Juhyeon Roh, Miss Supranational South Korea

Yasmine Wognin, Miss Supranational Ivory Coast

Margaret Gray Carrillo, Miss Supranational Costa Rica

Anetta Rajković, Miss Supranational Croatia

Monica Aguilar, Miss Supranational Cuba

Andreina de Andrade Pereira, Miss Supranational Curacao

Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes, Miss Supranational Ecuador

Luciana Fernanda Martínez Cienfuegos, Miss Supranational El Salvador

Simona Leskovská, Miss Supranational Slovakia

Lola Martínez Wilson, Miss Supranational Spain

Rylee Spinks, Miss Supranational United States

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, Miss Supranational Philippines

Linda Sofia Heinonen, Miss Supranational Finland

Helen Demay Matey, Miss Supranational Ghana

Michelle López Desoisa, Miss Supranational Gibraltar

Maria Cholidou, Miss Supranational Greece

Naida Estubier Aldana, Miss Supranational Guatemala

Merlie Jane Fleurizard, Miss Supranational Haiti

Vinci Yuk Yu Chan, Miss Supranational Hong Kong

Pragnya Ayyagari, Miss Supranational India

Yasinta Aurellia, Miss Supranational Indonesia

Ísabella Þorvaldsdóttir, Miss Supranational Iceland

Thalia Malcolm, Miss Supranational Jamaica

Mayuko Hanawa, Miss Supranational Japan

Martha Mwikali, Miss Supranational Kenya

Deidre Walker, Miss Supranational Malaysia

Nilmani Devi Hurlall, Miss Supranational Mauritius

Vanessa López Quijada, Miss Supranational Mexico

Suema Abdul Rachid, Miss Supranational Mozambique

Romiley Hoffmann, Miss Supranational Namibia

Sama Parajuli, Miss Supranational Nepal

Katherine Isabella Burgos Reyes, Miss Supranational Nicaragua

Genevieve Edwin Ukatu, Miss Supranational Nigeria

Luna-Isabella Stienstra, Miss Supranational Netherlands

Jillyan Aleida Chue Rodríguez, Miss Supranational Panama

Fabiola Martínez, Miss Supranational Paraguay

Valeria Flórez Calderón, Miss Supranational Peru

Aleksandra Klepaczka, Miss Supranational Poland

Elodie Lopes, Miss Supranational Portugal

Camille Fabery Diana, Miss Supranational Puerto Rico

Emma Rose Collingridge, Miss Supranational UK

Crystal Matos, Miss Supranational Santo Domingo

Ioana Izabela Hotăran, Miss Supranational Romania

Ayanda Thabethe, Miss Supranational South Africa

Patraporn Wang, Miss Supranational Thailand

Mathilde Sélom Abra Honyiglo, Miss Supranational Togo

Cadiesha Joseph, Miss Supranational Trinidad and Tobago

Selin Erberk Gürdikyan, Miss Supranational Türkiye

Alina Liashuk, Miss Supranational Ukraine

Selene Alejandra Delgado Delgado, Miss Supranational Venezuela

Đặng Thanh Ngân, Miss Supranational Vietnam

Candy Mathews, Miss Supranational Zambia

Sakhile Zibusiso Dube, Miss Supranational Zimbabwe

Why did they criticize Valeria Flórez’s wardrobe at the Miss Supranational preliminary gala?

He did not convince them! Valeria Flórez dazzled in several preliminary catwalks of Miss Supranational 2023, however, several users did not like the costumes that the communicator wore and designed by Juan Carlos Colina. “Whoever chooses the clothes of the top model of Miss Supra Peru really needs urgent advice, but now”, “She is wowww, but that outfit of hers makes her very young,” they said.

The professional did not remain silent in the face of criticism and left a forceful response on Instagram. “Find out what today’s competition was about,” express.

