This 2023 there will be one more edition of the Met Gala, the ‘Oscar of fashion’, in which hundreds of celebrities parade in costumes by the most renowned designers in the world. Follow LIVE and LIVE, by La República, the most anticipated event of the year, which will be a tribute to the late stylist Karl Lagerfeld. The attendance of Rosalía and Dua Lipa on the red carpet, or also called the ‘red carpet’, was confirmed. Time, where and how to see the most popular catwalk on the planet? Find out in this note.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala 2023 will take place next May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This show will be curated by Andrew Bolton (curated by Wendy Yu of the Costume Institute) and Amanda Harlech.

Billie Eilish shone on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022. Photo: AFP

What time does the Met Gala 2023 start?

To follow minute by minute the biggest fashion show in the industry, the Met Gala 2023, we detail the broadcast schedules:

Mexico, Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 5.30 pm

Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 6.30 pm

Argentina and Brazil: 7.30 pm

Spain: 12.30 am on May 2

Where will the Met Gala 2023 be broadcast LIVE?

The Met Gala 2023 It can be seen via streaming LIVE on the official page of Vogue magazine and its different channels on social networks such as YouTube. You can also follow the minute by minute through La República.

‘Karl Lagerfeld: A line of beauty’ will be the theme of the Met Gala 2023. Photo: Reuters

Met Gala 2023: guests

It is not possible to specify who the guests are, since they will appear the same day of the event. However, according to information from international media, these are the celebrities who would be. Below is the list:

Adut Akech

Anok Yai

Bad Bunny

Bella Hadid

Beyonce

billie eilish

Blake Lively

Cara Delevingne

Cardi B.

Chloe Bailey

Cole Sprouse

Devon Aoki

Donatella Versace

Dua Lipa

gigi hadid

halle bailey

Jenna Ortega

Jennie Kim (Blackpink)

Jennifer Lopez

Justin Bieber

kaia gerber

Katy Perry

kendall jenner

kim kardashian

kirsten stewart

kriss jenner

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

lili rose depp

Lily Reinhart

Miley Cyrus

Naomi Campbell

Rihanna

rosalia

Rose (Black Pink)

ryan reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

shawn mendez

sydney sweeney

SZA

Vanessa Paradis

Zendaya.

What will be the theme of the Met Gala 2023?

The theme of this edition is “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty” and was established in honor of the late designer. All the people invited must dress in memory of him, who left in February 2022. 150 of the dressmaker’s best outfits will also be exhibited.

Artists who will not attend the Met Gala 2023

Not everything can be perfect and it is already known which guests will not be able to attend the Met Gala 2023, for various reasons. In this sense, one of the artists will be Blake Lively, the well-known actress released this news to the press, however, she did not specify the reasons. “I will not be present, but I will be watching,” said the artist, leaving her followers amazed.

Let’s remember that Blake has always been characterized by wearing spectacular outfits in this type of ceremonies.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ partner, revealed that they met on the set of “Green Lantern.” Photo: AFP See also Colombia and Venezuela reopen their borders for a clear economic interest

Roger Federer will be the guest of honor

After having retired at the top of the tennis courts, Roger has decided to share more family time and get involved in the social sphere, which is why, due to his visiting appearances in various fashion shows in Europe, Anna Wintour decided to invite him to attend to the edition of the Met Gala 2023.

Roger Federer will attend the big event in the company of his wife. Photo: AFP

Kim Kardashian as one of the most anticipated stars of the event

Kim Kardashian is one of the most anticipated artists of the night because her looks at ceremonies, over the years, have given a lot to talk about. The celebrity’s attendance is already more than confirmed, so the international press will be attentive to the news that ‘Kim’ will bring.