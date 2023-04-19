The Latin American Music Awards 2023 It is a ceremony that will recognize the most prominent figures in the Latin music industry. This event that will take place in the United States will bring together the most recognized Spanish-speaking artists of the moment. Next, find out when, at what time and where to see this award live. In the same way, how to vote for your favorite singer so that he obtains first place within the category for which he is nominated.

When are the 2023 Latin Music Awards?

The eighth edition of the Latin Music Awards 2023 the Thursday April 20. It should be noted that the drivers this ceremony They will be the actor Julián Gil, the TV presenter Galilea Montijo, the singer Natti Natasha and the model Clarissa Molina.

Latin American Music Awards will be hosted by four popular Hispanic entertainment figures. Photo: Twitter/ Latin American Music Awards

What time to see the Latin Music Awards 2023?

The ceremony of the Latin Music Awards 2023 will take place from 6.00 pm in Peru. Next, find out what time this ceremony will begin in other countries:

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

United States: 4:00 pm (Pacific Time) / 7:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Chile: 7.00 pm

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am on Friday, April 21.

Where to watch the 2023 Latin Music Awards LIVE?

The ceremony of the Latin Music Awards 2023 will be broadcast live on Univision, Unimás and Galavisión. It should be noted that unlike other years, this show will not be broadcast on the Telemundo signal.

Learn all the details about the Latin American Music Awards. Photo: Twitter/ Latin American Music Awards

How to vote for the 2023 Latin Music Awards?

On Monday, March 13, the nominees for the new edition of the Latin American Music Awards 2023. The voting to choose the winner of each category were open to the public until Sunday 26 of this month.

Those interested had to follow these steps to vote:

Be at least 14 years of age.

Place an email account on record.

Select one winner per category and subcategory.

Confirm the vote.

Where will the Latin American Music Awards 2023 take place?

The ceremony of the Latin Music Awards 2023 will be held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States. It should be noted that this venue has a capacity to accommodate up to 16,800 people.

The Latin American Music Awards will be held for the third consecutive time in April. | Photo: Univision

Latin Music Awards 2023: list of nominees

Artists of the year:

rosalia

Carol G.

Bad Bunny

Becky G

daddy yankee

Armed Link

farruko

Ivan Cornejo

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

New Artist of the Year:

bizarre

Quevedo

Yahritza and Her Essence

blessed

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

The Laras

Luis Figueroa

Luis R. Conriquez

Santa Fe Klan

Song of the Year:

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastián Yatra

“It is damaged” – Iván Cornejo

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“His footprints” – Romeo Santos

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Album of the year:

A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny

Motomami – Rosalia

Schemes – Becky G

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Damaged – Ivan Cornejo

Formula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

The 167 – Farruko

Jose – J Balvin

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Nostalgia – Armed Link

Best Artist – Urban:

rauw alejandro

anuel aa

Bad Bunny

daddy yankee

farruko

J Balvin

jhayco

Carol G.

Natti Natasha

ozuna

Best Artist – Tropical:

Mark Anthony

Carlos Vives

prince royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle

Best Album – Tropical:

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Formula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Who will sing at the 2023 Latin Music Awards?

As usual, some artists will perform on the stage of the 2023 Latin American Music Awards. So far, these are the confirmed artists.

anuel aa

Guaynaa and Lele Pons

Myke Towers

prince royce

