The end of Miss Peru 2023 It is almost nothing to celebrate and soon it will be possible to know who will be the successor to Alessia Rovegno, a figure that occupies the title of Miss Peru 2022. Just one of the 18 candidates who have passed to the final stretch of the contest will take the title to represent us internationally and, in the following note, we will tell you what time and how to see the incidents of the coronation LIVE and LIVE by the América Televisión signal.

Miss Peru 2023 LIVE TODAY: minute minute of the GRAND FINAL On which channel to watch Miss Peru? He Miss Peru will be broadcast by América Televisión (channel 4). – Cablemas: Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD) – Best Cable: Channel 4 – Cable Peru / Channel 4 – Vision Peru / Channel 4 – Movistar TV: Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD) – DirecTV: Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD) – Claro TV: Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD) Who was Miss Peru 2022? The singer and model Alessia Rovegno was Miss Peru 2022. It is important to mention that she had an outstanding participation in Miss Universe 2022, since she managed to be among the 16 semifinalists. Who are the FINALISTS of Miss Peru 2023? Know HERE who are the candidates who arrived at the Miss Peru final. -Nathie Quijano – Camila Writens -Gianella Razuri -Clarisse Uribe – Nathaly Terrones – Nathaly Lopez -Alice Pacheco -Luana Silva -Krysta Celi -Alexandra Balarezo – Larizza Farfan – Lisseth Garcia -Suheyn Cipriani -Alison Quiroz – Valeria Moran -Winny Zapata – Maria Fernanda Malca -Darlyz Valderrama Where will Miss Peru 2023 be broadcast? Miss Peru 2023 can be seen LIVE on the reality show “This is war” by the América TV signal. Miss Peru 2023: who are the favorite CANDIDATES to win the crown? The favorite candidates to win the Miss Peru 2023 crown are Camila Escribens, Alexandra Balrezzo and Nathaly Terrones.

Miss Peru 2023: date and time

The 71st edition of Miss Peru, a beauty pageant organized by Jessica Newton and awaited by the Peruvian audience, will end on Thursday, May 18 and you can tune in to the pageant LIVE and LIVE at 7.00 pm (Peruvian time).

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Stephannie Carhuas resigned from Miss Peru 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Stephanie Carhuas/Miss Peru

Where will Miss Peru 2023 be broadcast?

You can follow MINUTE by MINUTE of the incidents of Miss Peru through the “This is war” program.

On which channel will Miss Peru 2023 be broadcast?

The competition reality “This is war“, a space that will provide its set for the broadcast of the final gala of Miss Peru 2023, is broadcast by the América Televisión signal, better known as channel 4.

“This is war” will broadcast the final gala of Miss Peru 2023. Photo: composition LR/dissemination

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

the sign of America TV LIVE It is available online through its platform America TV GOwhich can be seen in the following ways:

entering https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/

Downloading the América TV GO app on your cell phone.

Miss Peru: list of candidates

This is the list of the 18 applicants for the crown of Miss Peru 2023:

Gianella Razuri

Clarisse Uribe

Nathaly Terrones

nathaly lopez

Alice Pacheco

luana silva

Krysta Celi

Alexandra Balarezo

Larizza Farfan

Lisseth Garcia

Suheyn Cipriani

Alisson Quiroz

Valeria Moran

Winnie Zapata

Maria Fernanda Malca

Darlyz Valderrama

Nathie Quijano

Camila Escribens

Models compete to be in the top 10 of Miss Peru 2023. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram

Who was Miss Peru 2022?

Alessia Rovegno was crowned as Miss Peru 2022 and represented the country in the international Miss Universe pageant. Like this year, the Miss Peru 2022 gala was held in “This is war” and, on that occasion, the daughter of Bárbara Cayo prevailed over candidates such as Tatiana Calmell, Valeria Flórez, Maryori Morán, Mei Azo and Daleine Arroyo.

Alessia Rovegno is a jury in Miss Peru 2023. Photo: diffusion

Who makes up the Miss Peru jury?

The end of Miss Peru will have a recognized jury. Find out who they are HERE: