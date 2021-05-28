Lucifer 5 premiered its first half in 2020 on Netflix. The series starring Tom ellis left the public with expectations about what will happen in the second part of its fifth season.

Below, you will see all the details so you do not miss the debut of the new episodes of one of the most successful Netflix series.

What time does Lucifer season 5 part 2 premiere?

Mexico, Colombia, Peru , Panama and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 4.00 am

When and where is Lucifer 5, part 2 released?

The series with Tom Ellis will arrive this Friday, May 28, 2021 through the platform of Netflix. Also, the program will have a total of eight episodes.

What is the Lucifer series about?

The story of Lucifer is the one we all know: an angel fallen from heaven. However, this lord of hell is bored with his own existence. Therefore, he decides to leave his kingdom and go to the city of Los Angeles to discover what the mortal world can offer him.

What will happen to Lucifer season 5 part 2?

As for the plot, the return of Lucifer From Hell has made the characters reconsider their fate on Earth. Also, the arrival of his twin brother Miguel would not help much in the advancement of his relationship with Chloe. On the other hand, fans are waiting to know more about the actions that God, father of angels, will take in the series.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

Lucifer: cast

– Tom Ellis: Lucifer Morningstar

– Lauren German: Chloe Decker

– Kevin Alejandro: Dan Espinoza

– Lesley-Ann Brandt: Mazikeen

– Scarlett Estevez: Trixie Espinoza

– Rachael Harris: Linda Martin

– DB Woodside: Amenadiel

– Aimee Garcia: Ella Lopez

– Tricia Helfer: Charlotte

– Tom Welling: Marcus Pierce.

Does Tom Ellis sing on the Lucifer series?

Music is an important part of the show, as it shows Lucifer himself repeatedly playing the piano at his nightclub, The Lux, and singing with enthusiasm. Perhaps few know that Tom Ellis actually sings, although he does not play the piano. He played the trumpet and the French horn in his youth, but has stated that the piano was never his forte.