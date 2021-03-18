Zack Snyder’s much-talked-about Justice League movie hits HBO Max this March 18 at midnight. After the premiere of Justice League in 2017, the American director was planning to release a new version.

However, it was only in May 2020 that he announced that this project would take place to make way for his own version of this heroic saga, which would be reissued, would have re-recorded scenes and would have new characters. In this note we present everything you need to know to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League as its release date and where to see it.

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League released?

The official release date is this Thursday, March 18 at midnight. It will be an international premiere, although it will only be accessed through the HBO Max platform.

Despite this, some critics and well-known YouTubers have been able to see the tape a day before to give their opinion on it. This would be a way to intrigue audiences and give the film a shot.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere Schedule

The HBO Max streaming platform provided the official schedule for the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will be worldwide this March 18, 2021 at midnight; however, the time changes depending on your country.

For example, in Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua the premiere will be at 1.01 am While in Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador it will be at 2.01 a. m.

On the other hand, to see the film in Venezuela, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic you must wait until 3.01 am Finally, in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay it will be at 4.01 am

Where to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere?

Currently, the HBO Max platform is only available in the United States and Canada. Watching the movie on the streaming service will not have an extra cost. You only need to pay the $ 15 membership.

But if you are in any other country and you want to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League you will need to install a VPN. This will allow you to change the location of your electronic device and access HBO Max content legally, although you must still pay for the membership. This service will arrive in Latin America at the end of 2021.

What does Zack Snyder’s Justice League criticism say?

As we mentioned above, the film was released a day before for some specialized critics and film youtubers. Clearly, many of them have given a spoiler-free opinion and there seems to be a consensus that the movie lives up to expectations.

In addition, Rotten Tomatoes, one of the sites specialized in movies and series around the world, has given its verdict, giving it a 77% approval.

What is the Snyder cut?

This project has fans waiting since 2017, when Zack snyder announced his desire to work on his own version of the Justice League. However, during those dates the director had family problems that took him away from the project.

After a long campaign by fans and with the support of the cast, HBO Max decided to give this project a new opportunity that will see the light of day this week.