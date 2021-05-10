This Tuesday, May 11, Acapulco Shore 8 will premiere its third chapter. Although this season is just starting, the participants have already won the attention of the viewers with the events that they have been starring in.

In the last episode, Karime Pindter, known in reality as La Matrioshka, organized several group games with Jacky Rmz at the Acapulco de Juárez mansion. . The intrigue has said present when not knowing what will happen now in this third chapter of Acapulco Shore 8. In the next note, know everything you need to know not to miss this premiere.

When is Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 3 coming out?

Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 3 will premiere on Tuesday, May 11.

What time does Acapulco Shore 8 start?

After episode 1, which came to light last Tuesday, April 27, the ‘shore’ will premiere their new episodes on Tuesdays starting at 10.00 pm (Peruvian and Mexican time).

Acapulco Shore 8×3 schedule

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 3 complete?

To tune in to the new chapter of Acapulco Shore in its entirety, you must watch the MTV channel . You can also access the streaming service Paramount Plus.

Where to see Acapulco Shore 8 episode 3 full online?

The third episode of Acapulco Shore will be available at any time and from various devices to subscribers of the Paramount + paid streaming service. You can download its application for free in the App Store and Google Play.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal can be seen in most pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have it, you can request it from the service provider.

Acapulco Shore 8: who are the members?

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela

Eduardo Schobert

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Isabel castro

Ramiro Gimenez