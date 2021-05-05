Acapulco Shore 8 caused a sensation among its legion of followers with the premiere of its first chapter on April 27. The popular MTV reality show promises to continue engaging the audience with its parties, romances, fights and excesses, and premieres its second episode this May 4.

The first installment showed us the ‘shores’ getting to know the new and luxurious mansion that, according to one of them, is rated “from 1 to 10, 15”. We also got to know the new members a little more: Alba flirted with Karime, who also had a disagreement with Jackie, while Diego almost got caught up with Beni, who seems not to be liked by many.

If you want to know what’s next in this intense vacation, check here the schedule and premiere channel of episode 2 of Acapulco Shore 8.

When is Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 2 coming out?

Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 2 will premiere this Tuesday, May 4.

What time does Acapulco Shore 8 start?

After the premiere on Tuesday, April 27, the ‘shore’ will premiere their new episodes every Tuesday at 10.00 pm

Karime and Alba got along very well in the first episode. Photo: MTVLA capture

Acapulco Shore 8×2 schedule

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 2 complete?

You can see the new episode of Acapulco Shore in its entirety through MTV and the streaming platform Paramount +.

Where to see Acapulco Shore 8 episode 2 full online?

Chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore will be available at any time and from various devices for subscribers of the Paramount + streaming service, which you can access by paying a monthly cost of 14.90 soles in Peru and 79 pesos in Mexico. However, you will be able to see its content for free during the first 7 days as a trial.

You can also find the Paramount + mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal can be found in most pay TV operators in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have it, request it from the service provider.

You will see MTV on the following channels, depending on your cable or satellite TV operator:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Guatemala: 701 on Sky, 63 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 79 (analog) and 450 (digital) on Claro TV.

Honduras: 701 in Sky, 85 (analog) and 563 (digital) in Tigo, 63 in Mayavisión.

Dominican Republic: 701 in Sky, 230 (SD) and 424 (HD) in Altice.

Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 71 (analog) and 500 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 103 in Antina; 73 and 80 (analog) and 605 (digital) in Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) in Telecentro, 702 (HD) in Cabletel.

Chile: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción), 35 (Temuco and Valdivia) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo; 82 (Bogotá and Meta) and 117 (Tolima) in Colcable.

Ecuador: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 302 on Claro TV, 660 (SD) and 921 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 538 (SD) and 807 (HD) in Tigo (cable), 538 in Tigo 8satélite), 173 in Entel, 350 in Inter Satelital, 152 in Cotas.

Uruguay: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 750 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Nuevo Siglo, 750 in Montecable, 500 (HD) in Cablevisión Flow.

Paraguay: 651 on Tigo, 84 (SD) and 87 (HD) on Claro TV, 502 on Personal TV.

Venezuela: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on SimpleTV, 24 on Inter, 350 on Inter Satelital, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV.

Diego and Beni almost fell apart in the first chapter. Photo: MTVLA capture

Acapulco Shore 8: who are the members?

Aarón Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.

The popular MTV reality series returns to television in a new edition. Photo: MTV