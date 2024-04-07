This Monday, April 8th will be the solar eclipse, that can be seen in Mexico, and while in some regions it can be seen 100 percent, in the city of TijuanaBaja California, can be partially seen.

The solar eclipse can be seen in Tijuana by 63%, being one of the best places in Baja California to appreciate the natural phenomenon.

He astronomical spectacle It will begin at 10:03 in the morning, and its peak will be at 11:11 a.m., ending at 2:23 p.m.

Although the eclipse can be seen from any point in Tijuana, as long as the sky is clear, the El Trompo Interactive Museum will make available telescopes with special filters to see it safely.

For those who wish to attend the museum, it will open its doors from 10:00 am.

