WandaVision successfully premiered its first chapters on Disney Plus. The new series of the UCM has positioned itself in a few weeks as one of the favorite productions of the public and its new launch turned the network upside down.

Next, we tell you what happened in the sixth chapter of the fiction, the release date of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, as well as the synopsis, trailer and the list of episodes to enjoy the new installment.

What happened in WandaVision, chapter 6?

After realizing that things in Westview are not going quite well, Vision decides to go exploring and realizes that the whole town and realizes that it is surrounded by a magical barrier and when trying to leave begins to disintegrate. The scene lets us see how he returns to the form that was found by Wanda when she broke into the SWORD facilities and stole his body.

Realizing what was happening to her husband thanks to her son Billy, Wanda expands the city limits. In doing so, it also consumes the foundation of the organization (which turns into a circus) and Darcy (who is unknown what happened to her).

The fate of Monica, Jimmy, and acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) is uncertain, as it is not revealed what happened to them. In a later scene, Wanda is seen re-activating her powers.

The series of WandaVision It will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Next, the list with the release dates of each installment.

Chapter 8: February 26, 2021

Chapter 9: March 5, 2021

When and what time to see episode 7 of WandaVision?

The WandaVision Chapter 7 It will premiere this Friday, February 19, 2021 through Disney Plus. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala 2.00 am

Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador 3.00 am

Puerto Rico, Republic of Panama, Bolivia, Venezuela 4.00 am

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay 5.00 am

Spain 9.00 am

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.