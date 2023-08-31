To the sadness of all its fans, the novel ‘Land of Hope’, directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is close to its final chapter and we will know what will happen to the La Esperanza farm and to the love of María Teresa and Santos, the protagonists of history. As we have seen in the episodes of the last week of him, Marco’s ambition caused the death of Valentina and Adriana and, this time, he will go in search of the character played by Carolina Miranda to be able to keep his land. Will he make it?

If you want to know what time you can see the last chapter of the fiction produced by Televisa-Univisión, stay in the following note. We will tell you all the details about it.

When does ‘Land of Hope’ end?

The end of ‘Land of hope’ will be issued on Friday, September 1, 2023. With this conclusion, the telenovela based on ‘La tormenta’, an American production from 2005 that was created by Humberto Olivieri, will reach the 60 episodes and fans hope that the love between Maria Teresa and Santos can triumph over the greed and ambition of Marco and Rutilio.

‘Land of Hope’ was broadcast for the first time on June 12, 2023. Photo: Las Estrellas

What time is the end of ‘Land of Hope’?

The novel created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela It will be broadcast in Mexico at its usual time of 9:30 p.m. on the screen of the Las Estrellas channel, immediately after ‘Vencer la culpa’ and before ‘En punto con Enrique Acevedo’.

In case you are not in the Aztec country, you can enjoy the final episode of ‘Land of Hope’ through the signal VIX+, official streaming service of Televisa-Univisión, which is enabled for all of Latin America.

Next, we leave you the hours corresponding to each country so that you can enjoy the GRAND FINAL of ‘Land of Hope’:

United States: 7.30 pm (Pacific Time)

Costa Rica: 9.30 p.m.

El Salvador: 9.30 p.m.

Guatemala: 9.30 p.m.

Peru: 10.30 p.m.

Colombia: 10.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11.30 p.m.

Chile: 11.30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 11.30 pm

Argentina: 12.30 am (the next day)

Uruguay: 12.30 am (the next day)

Spain: 5.30 am (the next day).

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Carolina Miranda) She is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that from her frequent conflicts a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

‘Land of Hope’ stars Andrés Palacios and Carolina Miranda, who play Santos and María Teresa respectively. Photo: The Stars

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

