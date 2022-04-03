The 2022 Grammy Awards, in its 64th edition, will be held today, Sunday, April 3, in a majestic ceremony that will bring together the best exponents of different musical genres worldwide. The objective of this gala is to pay tribute to the talent of outstanding singers and artists in the field of music entertainment.

In this edition, the 2022 Grammys enabled two new categories: ‘World’s Best Music Performance’ and ‘Best Latin Urban Music Album’.

When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The long-awaited ceremony of the Grammys 2022, whose objective is to pay tribute to the best of music worldwide, will take place this Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena located in Las Vegas, United States.

What time is the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony will be from 5:00 pm Pacific time and 8:00 pm Eastern time, which means that, in Peruvian time, will start at 7.00 pm.

BTS is nominated for the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. Photo: composition LaRepublica/Variety/Grammy

Grammys 2022 schedule

Here we leave you the schedule guide in different countries of the world, according to the place where you are.

United States : 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Mexico: 7.00 p.m.

Peru: 7.00 p.m.

Colombia: 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador : 7.00 p.m.

Chile : 8.00 p.m.

Argentina : 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (April 4)

What channel are the 2022 Grammys on?

The ceremony will be televised in Latin America by the TNT signal, as well as by CBS. In the same way, the streaming service Paramount + makes available to its affiliates the possibility of seeing the gala on its platform.

J Balvin, The Weeknd, María Becerra and Olivia Rodrigo are some of the artists who will participate in the 2022 Grammys. Photo: composition/Instagram/La República

How TNT LIVE?

To see the TNT signal live and direct, you just have to connect to the channel according to the country where you reside. It is important that you have a contracted cable service.

Where will the 2022 Grammy Awards be held?

On this occasion, the 64th edition of this 2022 Grammys gala will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, one of the best-known stadiums in the United States for the various events that take place in that venue.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Latin Grammys/Facebook.

Where to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards LIVE?

You can follow live all the details of the long-awaited awards gala through the coverage MINUTE BY MINUTE of La República Espectaculos.

Who are the 2022 Grammy nominees?

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

best rap performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B

My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

best rap album

The Off-Season – J.Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator

Donda – Kany West

best rap song

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones

Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kanye West and Jay Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjona

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

best album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

“bad habits”

“A beautiful noise”

“Driver license”

“Fight for you”

“Happier than ever”

“Leave the door open”

“Kiss me more”

“MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

“Peaches”

“Right on me”

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss me more” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the door open” — Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M and . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy—Drake

King’s Disease II—Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda—Kanye West

best country song

“Better than we found it” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember her name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

best jazz album

Generations—The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flower — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: live at the Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Tony Succar is confused at the 2022 Grammy Awards: “They think I’m from BTS”

Peruvian singer Tony Succar has been nominated for best Latin tropical album and through his social networks he shared his arrival at the Grammy Awards gala. “We are already in #LasVegas #Grammys! They got confused, they think I’m from #BTS “ he wrote next to some images of his time on the red carpet.

Which artists have won the most Grammy Awards in their history?

Two of the most important characters in the entire history of the Grammy Awards are Georg Solti and Beyoncé, due to the number of times they have won the awards.

The two musicians with the most Grammy Awards. Photo: Internet/Beyonce/Instagram

Which artists have never managed to win a Grammy Award?

Since its creation in 1959, the Grammy Awards have sidelined big names in the music industry, among the most current are the Icelandic Björk with 15 nominations and the rapper Snoop Dogg with 17.

Snoop Dogg has become a pop culture icon. Photo: AFP

Why were the Grammy Awards created?

In the 1950s, it became clear that there was no ceremony that recognized the best of music and the recording industry, with only the Oscar Awards and the Emmy Awards destined for the film and television industry.

Therefore, in 1957, it was created The Recording Academy (as well, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences [Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación] or NARAS), and two years later, on May 4, 1959, the first Grammy Awards ceremony was held.