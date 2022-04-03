The 2022 Grammy Awards, in its 64th edition, will be held today, Sunday, April 3, in a majestic ceremony that will bring together the best exponents of different musical genres worldwide. The objective of this gala is to pay tribute to the talent of outstanding singers and artists in the field of music entertainment.
In this edition, the 2022 Grammys enabled two new categories: ‘World’s Best Music Performance’ and ‘Best Latin Urban Music Album’.
When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?
The long-awaited ceremony of the Grammys 2022, whose objective is to pay tribute to the best of music worldwide, will take place this Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena located in Las Vegas, United States.
What time is the 2022 Grammys?
The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony will be from 5:00 pm Pacific time and 8:00 pm Eastern time, which means that, in Peruvian time, will start at 7.00 pm.
Grammys 2022 schedule
Here we leave you the schedule guide in different countries of the world, according to the place where you are.
- United States: 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
- Mexico: 7.00 p.m.
- Peru: 7.00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Chile: 8.00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9.00 p.m.
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. (April 4)
What channel are the 2022 Grammys on?
The ceremony will be televised in Latin America by the TNT signal, as well as by CBS. In the same way, the streaming service Paramount + makes available to its affiliates the possibility of seeing the gala on its platform.
How TNT LIVE?
To see the TNT signal live and direct, you just have to connect to the channel according to the country where you reside. It is important that you have a contracted cable service.
Where will the 2022 Grammy Awards be held?
On this occasion, the 64th edition of this 2022 Grammys gala will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, one of the best-known stadiums in the United States for the various events that take place in that venue.
Where to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards LIVE?
You can follow live all the details of the long-awaited awards gala through the coverage MINUTE BY MINUTE of La República Espectaculos.
Who are the 2022 Grammy nominees?
Best Electronic Recording
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Olafur Arnalds
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribouband
- Alive – Rufus DuSol
- The Business – Tiesto
best rap performance
- Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B
- My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
best rap album
- The Off-Season – J.Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator
- Donda – Kany West
best rap song
- Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones
- Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kanye West and Jay Z
- My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My loves – Paula Arenas
- Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjona
- My Hands – Camilo
- Mendo – Alex Cuba
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
Best Latin Urban Music Album
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
- The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny
- JOSE – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Best Alternative Latin Music Album
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric
- Origin – Juanes
- Cramp – Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé
Best Immersive Album
- ALICE – Alicia Keys
- Clique – Patricia Barber
- Fine Line – Harry Styles
- The Future Bites-Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor
Best long musical
- Inside – Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne
- Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
- Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul – Various
best music video
- Shot In The Dark – ACDC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
best album of the year
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – HE R
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- DONDA – Kanye West
song of the year
- “bad habits”
- “A beautiful noise”
- “Driver license”
- “Fight for you”
- “Happier than ever”
- “Leave the door open”
- “Kiss me more”
- “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
- “Peaches”
- “Right on me”
Record of the year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right on time” – Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss me more” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- “Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave the door open” — Silk Sonic
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light — Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say — Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two — Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “M and . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
best rap album
- The Off-Season — J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy—Drake
- King’s Disease II—Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
- Donda—Kanye West
best country song
- “Better than we found it” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “Camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember her name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
best jazz album
- Generations—The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
- Flower — Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: live at the Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Tony Succar is confused at the 2022 Grammy Awards: “They think I’m from BTS”
Peruvian singer Tony Succar has been nominated for best Latin tropical album and through his social networks he shared his arrival at the Grammy Awards gala. “We are already in #LasVegas #Grammys! They got confused, they think I’m from #BTS “he wrote next to some images of his time on the red carpet.
Which artists have won the most Grammy Awards in their history?
Two of the most important characters in the entire history of the Grammy Awards are Georg Solti and Beyoncé, due to the number of times they have won the awards.
Which artists have never managed to win a Grammy Award?
Since its creation in 1959, the Grammy Awards have sidelined big names in the music industry, among the most current are the Icelandic Björk with 15 nominations and the rapper Snoop Dogg with 17.
Why were the Grammy Awards created?
In the 1950s, it became clear that there was no ceremony that recognized the best of music and the recording industry, with only the Oscar Awards and the Emmy Awards destined for the film and television industry.
Therefore, in 1957, it was created The Recording Academy (as well, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences [Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación] or NARAS), and two years later, on May 4, 1959, the first Grammy Awards ceremony was held.
