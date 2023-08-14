‘The house of the famous Mexico’ celebrates its final TODAY, Sunday August 13. Only Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Sergio Mayer and ‘Poncho’ de Nigris managed to convince the public and become finalists on the reality show, which is one of the most popular in all of Latin America. After more than 10 weeks competing, one of them will win the $250,000 prize. Who will be the winner and how to watch the end of the program LIVE and FREE? Know all the details in this note.

What time does the final of ‘The House of Famous’ start?

If you want to see the final of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’, you must know the schedules of the program, according to countries, so as not to miss any detail of the reality show:

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

On which channel to watch the final of ‘The House of Famous’?

‘The house of famous Mexico’ is broadcastLIVEthrough the channel 5 signal. You can see it through your cable operator or online on its official website.

Where to watch Las Estrellas and Televisa LIVE?

In order to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, you must tune in to Televisa. They also upload content on their channelYoutubein which they publish the latest episodes of the program, which has gone around the world.

On the other hand, if you want to see the content ofThe Stars LIVEyou can do it by going to its official page, whose link you can find HERE:https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

‘The house of celebrities’: finalists of the Mexican reality show

After several months of living together, the fans chose their favorites to be crowned the winner of the season. The finalists are:

Nicola Porcella

Wendy Guevara

Sergio Mayer

Nigris poncho

What will the winner or the winner of ‘The house of celebrities’ take?

The winner of the Mexican reality show will take the enormous amount of 250,000 dollars.

