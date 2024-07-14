After 48 games, 114 goals and four weeks, the time has come for the big event: the final of Euro 2024 .
The European Championship has provided another sensational mix of top-class international football and it seems like a thousand years ago when Germany thrashed Scotland in the opening game of the competition.
Now there is only one way out, but one that will make history. After Italy went home long ago, a new European champion will soon be crowned.
The Euro 2024 final is an unmissable event between two world powers that will attract the attention of millions around the world. Make sure you have a comfortable seat and a cool drink to attend.
The Euro 2024 final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Usually home to Hertha Berlin, this venue with a capacity of 75,000 spectators will host the big match on Sunday. Sunday, July 14 at 9:00 p.m. (local time). In Mexico it will be at 1:00 p.m. and in Argentina and Colombia, at 4:00 p.m.
The stadium has already hosted five matches at this summer’s tournament, with Spain playing their first Euro 2024 game there against Croatia. This will be England’s debut at the stadium.
The Olympiastadion has hosted some big matches in the past, hosting the 2006 FIFA World Cup final and the 2015 Champions League final.
Despite failing to impress at Euro 2024, England have made it to the final. They have been lucky, but the men’s team now have an excellent chance of winning the competition for the first time in their history.
Their rival in the big match will be Spain, undoubtedly the strongest team in the tournament. Having beaten Croatia, Italy, Germany and France on their way to the final, they will not be afraid to face the English.
In Spain, the final can be seen live on La 1 de TVE and streaming on RTVE Play. In Argentina, it will be broadcast on Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and in the United States through Foxsports.com
More news about Euro 2024:
#time #Euro #final
Leave a Reply