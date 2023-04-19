What time is the Coni ruling on Juventus’ appeal: the timetable, 15 penalty points

At what time is the ruling by the Coni Sports Guarantee Board called to evaluate Juventus’ appeal after the 15-point penalty in the league in the capital gains case expected? There is great anticipation on the part of Juventus fans to find out whether the heavy penalty inflicted on the club will be confirmed or not. Today, 19 April 2023, at 2.30 pm the Sports Guarantee Board meets at Coni.

So the wait is now winding down. Last January Juve asked for the judgment issued by the FIGC Court of Appeal to be reviewed against the 15 penalty points received in the capital gains case. The sentence should arrive in the evening or, at the latest, tomorrow, April 20th. Optimism filters from the Juventus club.

The Juventus lawyers have put nine reasons on paper for which the sentence issued on 20 January 2023 by the Federal Court of Appeal should today rightfully be declared illegitimate by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport. An appeal of 99 pages that will be exposed pending the sentence which, as mentioned, is expected between today evening or tomorrow.

Among the reasons brought forward by the Juventus club, they range from the “gap” that there was between the object of the dispute by the federal prosecutor and the reasons for the sentence, to the fact that Juventus was convicted of making capital gains in the face of the non-existence of a rule that prohibits them.