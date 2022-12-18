The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just a few hours away from the end. It has been four weeks filled with a lot of football and emotions in which the entire planet vibrated with each game played; however, this sunday december 18 The teams from Argentina and France will jump onto the field of the Lusail Stadium, looking for the coveted trophy. In addition, we will witness the long-awaited closing show of the event; therefore, HERE in The Republic we tell you the schedule, channels to watch and more.

Where will the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup take place?

The closing ceremony of this great sporting event will take place at the Lusail Stadium, that has a capacity for 88,966 spectators and it is the venue with the largest capacity in Qatar 2022. It should be noted that the The albiceleste team is the one that has played the most games in this colossus: it played four games prior to the final out of a total of nine that it has hosted.

The Lusail Stadium will be the stage that will host the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: TyC Sport

Closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup: schedule by country

The closing ceremony will begin around 9.00 am in Peruvian time. Find out the schedules for other countries:

Peru: 9.00 a.m.

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 9.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 9.00 a.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: 8:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

How to watch the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup LIVE?

The signals in charge of the transmission of the closing ceremony are the following, according to the country in which you are located.

Peru: DSports, Latina TV

Argentina: DSports, Public TV, TyC Sports

Bolivia: Tigo Sports, Unitel, Radio Uno TV

Chile: DSports, Channel 13, Chilevisión

Colombia: DSports, RCN, Caracol

Ecuador: DSports, Teleamazonas, ECDF

Spain: La 1, RTVE Play, World Goal.

Mexico: Sky Sports, Azteca 7, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Channel 5

Paraguay: Tigo Sports, Telefuturo, Trece, SNT

Uruguay: DSports, Channel 4, Channel 10, Teledoce

Venezuela: DSports, Televen.

Which artists will be at the closing of the 2022 World Cup?

A few days ago, FIFA reported that Ozuna will be the artist in charge of the show at the closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The famous urban musician has managed to position his songs in different parts of the world, so the party is guaranteed.

FIFA confirmed Ozuna as an artist for the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: Billboard

Ozuna: his best musical hits

“He got ready”

“Silk heart”

“Get away with me”

“Faker”

“Criminal”

“Candy”

What time do Argentina and France play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final? Hours in Peru

This Sunday, December 18, Argentina vs. France for the grand final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 and you can see it from 10:00 a.m. (Peruvian time) and 12:00 p.m. (Argentine time).