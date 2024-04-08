The expected solar eclipse of 2024it will only be seen in Sinaloaalso the inhabitants of Torreón will be able to enjoy this astronomical phenomenon, Therefore, below we inform you of the precise schedules so as not to miss a single second of this unique show.

The long-awaited day for astronomy lovers and the curious is approaching: the total solar eclipse of 2024.

In Torreón, the city in northern Mexico, eyes turn to the sky with enthusiasm and expectation. For those who are eager to witness this cosmic event, Knowing the exact schedule is crucial. Here are the key moments you won't want to miss.

What time can you see the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse of 2024 in Torreón It will begin its initial phase at 10:59:56 hours, at which time the Moon will begin its slow journey in front of the Sun. But the real magic will begin at 12:16:58 p.m., when the region will be plunged into temporary darkness during the totality phase.

This climactic moment, the maximum point of the eclipse, will occur at 12:19:02 p.m., offering observers a stunning view of the ring of fire that surrounds the dark silhouette of the Moon. However, the darkness will gradually give way, and at 1:41:30 p.m., the eclipse will come to an end, returning sunlight in its fullness to Keep.

This astronomical phenomenon offers a unique opportunity to marvel at the grandeur of the universe.

It is important to remember that to observe the solar eclipse safely, appropriate lenses or sun filters should be used to protect the eyes from damage caused by intense sunlight. sunshine.

Recommendations from the authorities

Authorities and experts recommend taking appropriate precautions to protect your eyes and enjoy the event safely. It is strongly recommended to use certified eclipse glasses or safe projection devices to observe the solar eclipse and avoid eye damage.

Viewers are also advised to find a suitable and safe viewing location, away from the sunshine direct and with a clear view of the western horizon, where the eclipse will occur.