After just under a month, the 2024 Copa América is coming to an end. 16 teams began their journey on June 14 and two have made it to the end: Argentina and Colombia will face each other to determine who will be the champion of the tournament.
On the one hand, Scaloni’s men, the reigning champions, are undefeated, having easily overcome the group stage, then the penalties against Ecuador and an easy victory against Canada in the semis. Colombia had a considerably more difficult path, having shared a group with Brazil, then a thrashing by Panama in the quarterfinals and a very difficult match against Uruguay.
Argentina and Colombia will play the grand final of the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match will start at 8pm (local time), 9pm in Argentina and Colombia and 6pm in Mexico.
In Argentina It will be seen through Telefe, TVP and TyC Sports, it will also be available on Star+. In Colombia It will be through Caracol Television (with Gol Caracol broadcast) and on RCN TV (through Deportes RCN),
In Mexico through Azteca Digital and ViX Premium, in USA from TUDN, Univision, UniMas and ViX, and in Spain through Movistar +.
