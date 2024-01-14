What time Pope Francis from Fazio (Che tempo che fa) on Nove: the time of the interview, 14 January 2024

What time is Fabio Fazio's interview with Pope Francis on What's the weather like on the Nove? A real television event, for the first 2024 episode of the historic talk, broadcast on the Discovery group networks after the break with Rai. There is therefore a lot of anticipation to hear the speech of the Holy Father from Fazio. At the moment there is no precise time of the lineup, but it will certainly take place in prime time, at the peak listening time, for example around 9pm.

“With great emotion I have the pleasure of announcing that next Sunday's guest on @chetempochefa will be HH Pope Francis”. This is Fabio Fazio's announcement on X that took place in recent days. The host had already had the honor of hosting the Pope a couple of years ago, when the program was broadcast on Rai 3. This is therefore a great recognition and a television coup for a commercial network like Nove.

The previous interview dates back to 6 February 2022, when the program was broadcast on Rai3: on that occasion Francesco's words to Che tempo che fa were followed by 6.7 million viewers equal to 25.41% share, with a peak of 8.7 million and 32.3%.