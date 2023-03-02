Mexico.- Have you ever Have you ever wondered what time it is on the moon?? It is a more complicated question than it seems, since we are used to perceiving time from our astronomical home: Earth.

You may not have the slightest idea that time changes on the moon despite being our natural satellite and being so ‘close’ to us. Sure, close for spatial distances. It is 384 thousand 400 kilometers.

Surely you arrive walking, right?

The answer to this mystery about the Moon is surprising if you have never read about it, since there is no defined time on Earth’s natural satellite.

This It is due in the first instance to the fact that the gravitational field is less intense than on our planet, so time passes faster.

We are governed by the UTC system (Coordinated Universal Time), we use it for everything, from the internet to aviation. In the celestial body it does not work the same. Clocks there gain approximately 56 milliseconds per Earth day (24 hours)..

Besides, It takes the Moon approximately 29.5 days to complete one orbit around the Earth.which means that your day and night are much longer.

A lunar day lasts about 29.5 Earth days.which means that a part of the satellite is exposed to the Sun for about two Earth weeks, followed by two weeks of darkness.

On the other hand, it is also important to take into account that astronauts who have been on the Moon have used Earth time to carry out their missions. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) established an “Earth time” for lunar missions, this allowed them to work in coordination with the team on our planet.