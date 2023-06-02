What time is the passage of the Frecce Tricolori at the parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome: the timetable

What time is the passage of the Frecce Tricolori at the parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome? The Italian acrobatic team, famous throughout the world, as per tradition, will pass the Altare della Patria around 9.15 when the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will be in Piazza Venezia to lay the laurel wreath with the three colors of our flag. Another passage will be made, barring changes in the programme, at the end of the game which will start around 9.45 in via dei Fori Imperiali.

Streaming and TV

We have seen at what time the Frecce Tricolori are expected to arrive for the 2nd June 2023 festival, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? To follow the Frecce Tricolori live on television, just tune into Rai 1. Being a national event, it will be broadcast live on state TV, for which Rai. TG1 will take care of broadcasting the parade on 2 June 2023 live on television, which takes place as per tradition in Rome, for which it will connect with the capital starting at 9.15 in Piazza Venezia. Here will be the departure of the Frecce Tricolori and the military parade. To follow the live broadcast on TV, simply tune into key 1 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can tune into the 101 key.

Not just TVs. It is also possible to follow the Frecce Tricolori in live streaming. How? Simple: since live television is edited by Rai 1, live streaming is also available through RaiPlay, the free platform made available by Viale Mazzini after registration. How does it work? Just log in or register if it is the first time, even via social networks such as Facebook or Google, then select the live channel from the drop-down menu on the left. RaiPlay it is a platform designed both via desktop and via app.