Although requesting political asylum in the USA From Mexico it can be a difficult task to carry out, the implementation of the digital tool, CBP Onedeveloped by United States Customs and Border Protectionmakes the process easier.

To request asylum in the United States you have to download the application on your cell phone, available for both Android in Play Store as for iOS in the App Store.

It is important to note that the application is usually updated regularly, so you have to make sure you have the most recent version of CBP One.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), indicates that the best time to make an appointment at CBP One is around 12:00 to 23:50 Eastern time.

However, you must consider the schedule, since if you are in the center or north of the Mexican Republic you have to make the appointment before 11:00 in the morning until 00:00.

When entering the application you just have to make sure you enter at the recommended time, and that the tool is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole to facilitate the application process.

Keep in mind that the same application will tell you if your appointment was scheduled or if availability ended. If it has been accepted, you will receive a notification via email and the application, you have up to 23 hours to confirm the appointment.