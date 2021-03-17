The day is almost here and the long-awaited Justice League Snyder Cut will premiere on HBO Spain during the day of tomorrow. However, many ask the big question: what time does Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere. To clarify the doubts, it was the platform’s own official Twitter account in Spain who wanted to step out a few dates ago. In that sense, below you have the message that HBO Spain has launched in its social space to confirm the date of this long-awaited premiere. Hello, the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be at no additional cost and will take place on March 18 at 00:00 (Pacific time), so in Spain we can have breakfast with him #SnyderCut 🤩 – HBO Spain (@HBO_ES) March 9, 2021 “The premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be Without aditional costs and it will take place on March 18 at 00:00 (Pacific time), so in Spain we will be able to have breakfast with the Snyder Cut ”, commented HBO Spain on Twitter. If we take this information into account, the simultaneous premiere in Spain would take place at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. However, HBO Spain has only indicated that we can have breakfast with the film without specifying if it will be at this time or with some delay with respect to it. This week on HBO Spain: March 15-21, 2021 The normal thing is to think that it will be at 8:00 am tomorrow when the Justice League Snyder Cut is available to all users subscribed to the platform, at no additional cost. Although at the time it was rumored that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be released in a miniseries format of four one-hour episodes, it will finally be a single four hour movie, so you can already reserve a good space of your day if you want to see it in full tomorrow.

