What time does Who Killed Sara 2 premieres? The Mexican Netflix series, which narrates the search for Alex Guzman about what really happened with his sister, it has become one of the most successful productions of the streaming platform in Peru and all of Latin America.

The story, starring Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda, promises to reveal in his new episodes more details of the true personality of Sara, whose journal was found by her brother Alex at the end of the previous season. Likewise, the mysterious find at the Guzmán home remains to be explained.

In this note, you can find all the details about the return of Who Killed Sara? and how to see the new episode premiere.

When does the second season of Who Killed Sara come out?

The second season of Who Killed Sara? will premiere in the first hours of this Wednesday 19 May.

What time does Who Killed Sara 2 premieres?

Who Killed Sara 2? It opens at the following times, depending on the country:

Mexico 1.00 am

Peru 2.00 am

Ecuador 2.00 am

Panama 2.00 am

Colombia 2.00 am

Venezuela 3.00 am

Bolivia 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Argentina 4.00 am

Uruguay 4.00 am

Where to see the second season of Who Killed Sara?

You can see the second season of Who Killed Sara? online on the Netflix streaming platform, which requires you to have an account to enjoy its content. Once you have subscribed, the service will give you a free month, but after that you will have to pay a monthly payment with a basic plan of S / 24.90.

What is Who Killed Sara about?

The series tells the story of Álex Guzmán, a man who is released from prison after serving 18 years for a crime he never committed. Now that he is free, he will seek to discover the truth about the death of his sister Sara and take revenge on the Lazcanos.

What was the first season of Who Killed Sara 2?

The end of the first season left more questions than answers. The many open plots include that of the skull buried in the Guzmán garden, which has a one-shot hole in the center of the forehead. Who owns and who was the murderer?

In addition, Alex finds Sara’s other diary, which completely changes his perspective on what his sister was, as this newspaper indicates that the young woman had suicidal tendencies and strong psychological problems. What if the skull he found is linked to his death? Who was really Sara?

Alex Guzmán found new details about his sister at the end of the first season. Photo: Netflix

Who Killed Sara 2 ?: Characters

Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona)

Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda)

César Lazcano (Ginés García Millán)

Mariana Toledo de Lazcano (Claudia Ramírez)

José María Lazcano (Eugenio Siller)

Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones)

Nicandro (Matías Novoa)

Who Killed Sara ?: cast

In this new season, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega and Matías Novoa are the new cast members who will accompany Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Martín Saracho, Héctor Jiménez, Marco Zapata and Litzy Do.