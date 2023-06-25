What time does Tim Summer Hits 2023 start on Rai 2: the time of the broadcast

What time does Tim Summer Hits 2023 start on Rai 2? Each episode of the show, which will be six in all, will be broadcast on Sunday evenings starting at 9.00 pm with the pre-show, 9.10 pm with the actual concert. In all, as mentioned, six episodes will be broadcast. The first three dates of the event are recorded in Rome, while for the following three the show moves to Rimini, also in order not to forget the populations recently affected by the flood. Below is the complete schedule which – attention – could vary:

First episode: Sunday 25 June 2023, 9pm

Second episode: Sunday 2 July 2023, 9pm

Third episode: Sunday 9 July 2023, 9pm

Fourth episode: Sunday 16 July 2023, 9pm

Fifth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023, 9 pm

Sixth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023, 9pm

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time Tim Summer Hits 2023 starts, but where to see the event on live TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.