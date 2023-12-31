What time does the Te Deum and First Vespers begin 2023: start time on Tv2000 Pope Francis

What time does the Te Deum 2023 and the recitation of the First Vespers of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God with Pope Francis begin? As per tradition, the Pontiff celebrates this Mass at the end of the year to thank God for the past year and pray for a new year of grace, health, peace and serenity. The starting time of the end-of-year Mass from St. Peter's Basilica with the Te Deum 2023 and the recitation of First Vespers is today, 31 December (New Year's Eve), at 5 pm. All the faithful will be able to connect on TV2000 (channel 28 of digital terrestrial and 157 of Sky) to follow the celebration.

New Year's Eve Mass Pope Francis

As mentioned, it is possible to follow the Te Deum 2023 and the First Vespers today, 31 December 2023, with Pope Francis at 5 pm from the papal altar of the Vatican basilica. It is one of the oldest hymns in the history of the Church, with the offering of incense. Tomorrow, 1 January 2023, Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and World Day of Peace, Pope Francis will celebrate the Holy Mass of the day in St. Peter's Basilica at 10 am. Live TV on Rai 1 and Tv2000. Followed, at 12, by the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis.