At what time begins and ends the Roma 21K, the half marathon between the Center, Prati and Flaminio: timetables

What time does the Roma 21K start and end, the half marathon between Centro, Prati and Flaminio scheduled for today, Sunday 13 November 2022? The running event is staged today from 8.30 to 12.30 and will cross the heart of the city. The sporting event includes a competitive race of 21.0975 km and a non-competitive race of 10 km. Departure and arrival respectively in via Petroselli and Vico Jugario.

Path

But what is the route of the Rome 21K half marathon scheduled for Sunday 13 November 2022? Here are all the roads that the event will cross:

via Petroselli, via del Foro Olitorio, piazza di Monte Savello, Lungotevere from Pierleoni to Fiorentini, Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, via San Pio X, via della Traspontina, Porta Castello, via Sforza Pallavicini, via Crescenzio, piazza Cavour, via Vittoria Colonna, Ponte Cavour, Lungotevere in Augusta, Ponte Regina Margherita, via Cola di Rienzo, via Fabio Massimo, via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, viale delle Milizie, largo Trionfale, via della Giuliana, piazzale Clodio, viale and piazza Mazzini, via Oslavia, piazza Bainsizza , viale Carso, via Achille Papa, via Marcello Prestinari, piazza Monte Grappa, lungotevere Oberdan and della Vittoria, piazza Maresciallo Giardino, lungotevere Maresciallo Cadorna, piazza Lauro de Bosis, Ponte Duca D’Aosta, lungotevere Thaon di Revel, piazza Cardinal Consalvi, Lungotevere Salvo D’Acquisto and Acqua Acetosa, via Venezuela, via Argentina, viale De Coubertin, piazza Apollodoro, via Guido Reni, piazza Gentile da Fabriano, lungotevere Flaminio, piazzale delle Bell and Arts, Lungotevere delle Navi and from Brescia, Ripetta promenade, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, via dei Pontefici, via del Corso, piazza del Popolo, via del Babuino, piazza di Spagna, via Due Macelli, via del Tritone, via del Corso, piazza Venezia, via del Teatro di Marcello and arrival in via Petroselli.

Bus lines diverted

We have seen at what time the Roma 21K starts, the half marathon between Centro, Prati and Flaminio, but what are the diverted bus lines? For public transport, the modification of 58 lines is planned. 2Bus, 8Bus, 19Nav, 23, 30, 32, 34, 44, 46, 49, 51, 52, 53, 60, 62, 63, 71, 80, 81, 83, 85, 87, 89 will be diverted or limited 98, 115, 118, 160, 170, 180F, 190F, 200, 201, 226, 280, 301, 446, 490, 492, 495, 590, 628, 715, 716, 781, 870, 881, 910, 911, 913, 916F, 982, 990, C2, C3, H. Lines 40 and 64, from 7 to 10.30 will be suspended and then, from 10.30 to 12.30, diverted. Line 70 will be suspended from 7 to 12.30. In the night between Saturday and Sunday, change of route also for nMC, nME, n716.