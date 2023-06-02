What time does the parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome start: timetable and duration

What time does the parade on June 2, 2023, scheduled for today in Rome for the Republic Day, start? The events of June 2, 2023 last almost the whole day. It starts early in the morning with the arrival of Sergio Mattarella at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia in Rome around 9.15. Shortly after, at 9.45 am, the President is expected in via di San Gregorio where the presentation of the departments lined up for the magazine will be held. He will also attend the military parade which should end around 11.50.

On the afternoon of 2 June 2023, the Quirinale Gardens will be open to the public from 4.30 to 6.30 pm. Coinciding with the opening of the Gardens, for the first time the Italian Youth Choir of the Italian National Federation of Regional Choral Associations (Feniarco), the Youth Musical Band of Piedmont of the National Association of Autonomous Italian Musical Bands (ANBIMA) and , like last year, the Interforce Band.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the Parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome starts, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? As already explained, the public appointments to follow are in the morning and in the afternoon. As per tradition, the military parade will be broadcast live on TG1, then on Rai 1, from 9.45 am. To follow it, you will need to tune into key 1 on the remote control. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.