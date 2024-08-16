What time does the Palio di Siena start on August 16, 2024: the Career schedule on La7

What time does the Palio di Siena of August 16, 2024 (dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta) start, which will be broadcast live on La7? The Carriera is scheduled to air from 4:45 pm on La7. The actual race, however, will not start before 7-7:30 pm. But let’s see together the program of the Palio di Siena today, August 16, 2024:

at 7.45am Mass of the Jockey, officiated by Cardinal and Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice at the external chapel of Palazzo Pubblico

at 9 am the horses leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Provaccia

at 4.45 pm parade of the Carabinieri on horseback

at 4.50 pm entrance of the Historical Parade in Piazza del Campo

at 7pm the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Palio (the last access from via Duprè will be closed at 5.45pm).

Once the Procession is over, a bang from a firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an oxwhip with which he can encourage his horse and/or hinder his opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the start point where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the starter, who on this occasion will be Renato Bircolotti, to line up. The entry order is established by chance.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the Palio di Siena of August 16, 2024 starts, but where can you watch it live on TV and live streaming? This year too, La7 will show the traditional race in the Tuscan city live. For some time now, La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting the live broadcast of the Palio di Siena. At the last tender to assign the TV rights for the event, La7’s offer was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of August 16, 2024, the live broadcast will start at 4:45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary will be entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary will be given by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.