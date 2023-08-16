What time does the Palio di Siena start on August 16, 2023: the Career timetable on La7

What time does the Palio di Siena start on August 16, 2023 (dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta) which will be broadcast live on La7? The airing of the Career is scheduled from 4.45 pm on La7. However, the actual race will not start before 19-19.30. But let’s see together the program of the Palio di Siena today, August 16, 2023:

07:45 Piazza del Campo: “Mass of the Jockey”, celebrated in the Chapel of the Square.

09:00 Piazza del Campo: “Provaccia”, last test.

10:30 Town Hall: assignment of jockeys and horses.

14:00 In each Contrada: dressing of the Comparsa, blessing of the horse

16:00 Government Palace, Piazza Duomo: departure of the “Historical Procession”

16:50 Piazza del Campo: Entrance to the procession in the square

19:00 Piazza del Campo: Start of the Palio race.

At the end of the Procession, a bang of the firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an ox nerve with which he can incite the horse and / or hinder the opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the point of the move where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the mover, who also on this occasion will be Bartolo Ambrosione, to line up. The order of entry is determined by chance.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the Palio di Siena starts on August 16, 2023, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio on 16 August 2023, the live broadcast will start at 4.45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.