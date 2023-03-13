What time does the 2023 Oscar awards start: the time of the airing in Italy

What time does the 2023 Oscar awards start, scheduled for the Italian night between 12 and 13 March? The airing in Italy (on Sky Cinema, Sky Uno and Tv8) is scheduled from midnight. However, the actual award ceremony will begin “only” around 2 in the night. With the end of the event scheduled for the very late Italian night.

The host will be Jimmy Kimmel, former host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the third time in this role. Bill Kramer, the new CEO of the Academy announced in an interview that for this 95th edition of the night of the Oscars a crisis management team has been created like the one caused by the slap of Will Smith and Chris Rock in the last edition o from the recent controversy over Andrea Risenborough’s nomination for best leading actress.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time Oscar night 2023 begins, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The event will take place at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center and will be broadcast live on Sky Cinema Oscar and Sky Uno satellite channels and free-to-air on Tv8 starting at midnight. The actual ceremony, however, will begin “only” at 2 in the night. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the platform SkyGo and on NOW.

The most salient parts of the ceremony will be available the following day, Monday 13 March, at 21.15, on Sky Cinema Oscar and Sky Uno, where The best of Oscar night 2023 will be broadcast, and on Tv8.