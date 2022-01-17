If you are a fan of Shingeki no Kyojin, its premiere time will depend directly on your local time. Unlike other popular movies like Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train which had different local premieres, this series through Funimation Y Crunchyroll arrives simultaneously with its counterpart in Japan.

According to both companies that broadcast anime, the time of Shingeki no Kyojin to broadcast your new chapters depends directly on your model Simulcast (Simulcast with its Japanese counterpart). For example, for Latin America and Mexico the schedule for its premiere every Sunday would be as follows:

Argentina 17:45

Bolivian 16:45

Brazil 17:45

Chile 17:45

Colombia 15:45

Costa Rica 14:45

Cuban 16:45

Ecuador 15:45

El Salvador 14:45

Guatemala 14:45

Honduras 14:45

Mexico 14:45

Nicaragua 14:45

Panama 15:45

Paraguay 16:45

Peru 15:45

PUERTO RICO 16:45

Dominican Republic 16:45

Uruguay 17:45

Venezuela 15:15

It is time to Shingeki no Kyojin for the premiere of his new chapter in Spain is a little different from the countries of Latin America, in your case the time is 21:45.

What time does Shingeki no Kyojin come out?

In Mexico it is time to Shingeki no Kyojin of its new chapters is at 2:45 p.m. every Sunday, but if you are interested in knowing what time it will be released in Simuldub (dubbing into Latin Spanish), Funimation It has already confirmed that it will broadcast on Tuesdays from January 12, 2022.

This means that with little less than a week of difference with respect to its subtitled version, we will have the version dubbed into Latin Spanish. It is time to Shingeki no Kyojin in its premiere of its new chapters with its dubbing has not been confirmed at the date of this note.

