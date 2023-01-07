If you are one of the fans who were waiting for the anime of NieR: Automataknown as NieR: Automata Ver 1.1aWell, this Saturday, January 7, its first episode premieres.

While in Japan it is already available in Latin America, the wait is a little longer. All because the broadcast time is at 11:30 am according to the time of the center of Mexico.

So you have almost simulcast; every Saturday there will be a new episode. What about other countries?

In their cases, the time zone comes into play but they have told us that in Colombia it can be seen from 12:30 pm and the same time applies to Peru.

As for Argentina and Chile, we are talking about 2:30 p.m. The video service that locates and distributes this anime is Crunchyroll. Before its premiere, the company confirmed that it will have dubbing in Latin Spanish but has not revealed the cast.

Font: A-1 Pictures.

In the case of anime with a dubbing option, as is the case with NieR: Automata Ver 1.1afirst the episodes in the original language are broadcast with subtitles.

As the weeks progress, those that are folded become available. Again, it’s just a matter of being patient to be able to enjoy them.

Without a doubt, it will be very interesting to know which actors and actresses will participate in its location, and of course, how this Latin version will sound.

Who makes the anime of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a?

The team responsible for the anime of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is A-1 Pictures, the same studio that Sword Art Online and other important Aniplex productions.

Ryouji Masuyama is directing and is also handling script composition. In the latter case, Yokō Tarō, the designer of the original game with PlatinumGames and Square Enix, also participates, so that everything that appears is according to the canon.

Font: A-1 Pictures.

Jun Nakai, for his part, designs the characters and is also an animation director. The anime mixes 2D designs with computer-generated 3D three-dimensional models.

Font: A-1 Pictures.

There is a whole specialized team that handles this part of the animated adaptation. As for the music, it is the responsibility of MONACA.

The opening theme of the anime is ‘escalate’ and is sung by Aimer, while the closing one is ‘Antinomy’ and is played by amazarashi.

