If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba, its premiere time will depend directly on your local time. Unlike other popular movies like the OVA’s of Shingeki no Kyojin which had different premieres in the West, this series comes through Funimation Y Crunchyroll simultaneously with respect to Japan.

According to both companies that broadcast anime, the time of Kimetsu no Yaiba to broadcast your new chapters depends directly on your model Simulcast (Simulcast with its Japanese counterpart). For example, for Latin America and Mexico the schedule for its premiere every Sunday would be as follows:

Argentina 13:00

Bolivian 12:00

Brazil 13:00

Chile 13:00

Colombia 11:00

Costa Rica 10:00

Cuban 13:00

Ecuador 11:00

El Salvador 10:00

Guatemala 10:00

Honduras 10:00

Mexico 10:00

Nicaraguan 10:00

Panama 11:00

Paraguay 12:00

Peru 11:00

PUERTO RICO 12:00

Dominican Republic 12:00

Uruguay 13:00

Venezuela 10:30

It is time to Kimetsu no Yaiba for the premiere of his new chapter in Spain is a little different from the countries of Latin America, in your case the time is 17:00.

What time does Kimetsu no Yaiba come out?

In Mexico it is time to Kimetsu no Yaiba of its new chapters is at 10:00 every Sunday, but if you are interested in knowing what time it will be released in Simuldub (dubbing into Latin Spanish), Funimation As of the date of this article, it has not yet confirmed when it will carry out this work. But, considering the work done for the first season and the movie, it may be very soon.

This means that with a little more time, we will have the Latin Spanish dubbed version of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba, as he Red Light District Arc As the Mugen Train Arc. But, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the company for it.

