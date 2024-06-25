For those who don’t know, this week we will have an important change in the world of streaming, more than anything in the Latin American part, since two big brands like Disney+ and Star+ They will merge to form a single platform that users will have available. However, people are wondering at what time they will be able to notice this significant change on their screens, and fortunately, it hasn’t taken too long for the information to become present.

According to what has been commented on social networks, from the 12:00 AM on June 26, Mexico time, Star+ will disappear so Disney+ be the only platform that lasts. So, all the content of FOX or news of ESPN It will go to the app, only with a section to highlight adult content and so that parents can restrict access to their children. Even R-rated movies like both parts of Deadpool or Logan will be somewhat excluded from the rest of Marvel.

All the entertainment you love in one place! The new #DisneyPlus It will arrive tonight and here are the launch times for each country: 1:00 am 🇲🇽

2:00 am 🇨🇴🇵🇪

4:00 am 🇦🇷🇨🇱 *The launch time may be modified without prior notice. pic.twitter.com/wwrhatnE0F — Disney+ LATAM News (@MyDisneyNewsLA) June 25, 2024

Here is the description of the service:

Disney+ is a video-on-demand streaming service operated by The Walt Disney Company. Launched in November 2019, Disney+ offers a vast library of content including movies, television series, documentaries, and exclusive content from various Disney-owned brands and franchises. It offers different subscription plans, including monthly and annual options. In some markets, Disney+ is available as part of bundled packages with other streaming services (for example, with Hulu and ESPN+ in the United States).

So, starting tomorrow users will be able to enjoy the new version.

Author’s note: I hardly used these streaming services anymore, but I think I’ll soon start with the new X-Men and also Star Wars: The Acolyte, so we’ll see if the new menu is well accommodated.