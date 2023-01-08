What time does The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 start: the time of the broadcast on Rai 1

What time does The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 start, the second season of the fiction with Luisa Ranieri? The broadcast of the six scheduled episodes is scheduled for 21.25 on Sunday evening on Rai 1. Each episode will be broadcast until 23.35. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes. In all, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. The first Sunday January 8, 2023; the last Sunday February 12, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 8 January 2023

Second episode: Sunday 15 January 2023

Third episode: Sunday 22 January 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 29 January 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 5 February 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 12 February 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.