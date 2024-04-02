He Team 5, iconic exponent of Peruvian cumbia, is getting ready for more than one unparalleled show at the National Stadium in Lima. With more than five decades of musical history, the group promises more than three nights full of rhythm, joy and memories. Thousands of followers are preparing to live an unforgettable experience, accompanied by the successes that have established the 'Orquesta de oro' as one of the pillars of tropical music in our country. Below, find out what time their shows start.

When is the Group 5 concert at the National Stadium?

He Team 5, undisputed reference of Peruvian cumbia, has announced a series of three concerts that will take place at the emblematic National Stadium in Lima. The confirmed dates for these highly anticipated events are Friday, April 5, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 8.

The group, known for songs such as 'The rhythm of my heart' and 'La culebrítica', has prepared a show that will include an impressive staging, state-of-the-art visual effects and a selection of songs that will make all attendees dance. In addition, it is rumored that they could have special guests. Let us remember that, in previous editions, Group 5 surprised by bringing Daniela Darcourt, Gian Marco, Mauricio Mesones, Eddy Herrera, Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero and Agua Marina to the stage.

What time does the Group 5 concert start at the National Stadium?

In 2023, Team 5 He gave a series of concerts at the San Marcos stadium, which opened its doors between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm on different days. At that time, the main show by the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén began between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm

It is expected that the same thing will also happen at the National Stadium and fans of the 'Golden Orchestra' will be able to enjoy the 2024 shows at those same hours.

Are there still tickets in Teleticket for Group 5 at the National Stadium?

For those who have not yet secured their presence at one of the most anticipated events of the year, the good news is that you can still purchase your tickets for the Team 5 in it National Stadium through the platform Teleticket.

To date, there are only tickets available for Sunday, April 7 in the Platinum zone, which costs S/394.50.

What is the setlist for the Group 5 concert at the National Stadium?

The followers of Team 5 You will be able to enjoy the best hits of the group in their concert at the National Stadium. Among the topics, the following stand out: