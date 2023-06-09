What time does The Girl and the Officer start: the time of the broadcast on Canale 5

What time does The Girl and the Officer start, the Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka (1993) by Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen broadcast on Channel 5? The fiction will be broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.45. In all, for the first season, 5 episodes will be aired on the main Mediaset channel (3 episodes per evening; 13 episodes in total): the first on Friday 9 June 2023; the fifth and last Friday 7th July 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 9 June 2023, 9.45 pm

Second episode: Friday 16 June 2023, 9.45 pm

Third episode: Friday 23 June 2023, 9.45 pm

Fourth episode: Friday 30 June 2023, 9.45 pm

Fifth episode: Friday 7 July 2023, 9.45 pm

Streaming and TV

We have seen at what time The Girl and the Officer starts, but where to see the TV series in live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.