What time does the game of the heart start for Romagna: the match on Italia 1

What time does the match of the heart for Romagna start broadcast on Italia 1? Appointment this evening, 20 July 2023, at 21.15 live from Rimini. A charity event in support of the Mediafriends fundraising to help the most fragile people seriously affected by the May flood. The conduction is by Veronica Ruggeri, with the participation of Max Angioni and Giuseppe Giacobazzi. The National Singers team and the Golden Team for Romagna compete in this friendly match. Let’s see together who the players and teams are.

Players and teams

Live from Rimini, the National Singers team, led by Enrico Ruggeri, and a selection of show business and sports personalities, the Golden Team for Romagna, coached by the great Arrigo Sacchi, challenge each other in the charity match of The match of the heart for Romagna. The commentary of the match, which will be developed in four halves of 20 minutes each and will have special rules inserted surprisingly to influence the final result, will be entrusted to the duo of Sport Mediaset voices, Riccardo Trevisani and Massimo Callegari who will also take to the field. On the sidelines, Monica Bertini will collect the players’ statements on the spot. In the grandstand some prestigious guests will comment on the various stages of the race.

We have seen what time the game of the heart starts for Romagna, but who are the players and the teams? The National Singers team, under the guidance of coach Sebastiano Rossi and technical director Sandro Giacobbe, will field among others the trident made up of the president and captain Enrico Ruggeri, the vice president and left-back Paolo Vallesi and Bugo. To support the “attack” department the striker Moreno, who recently scored 136 goals, Ubaldo Pantani, LDA, Cricca, Leo Gassman, Il Tre, Ludwig and again Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble of Il Volo, Benji, Boro Boro, Bugo, Cricca, Crytical, Dani Faiv, Deddy, Gianmaria, Moreno Il Biondo, Niveo, Oskar degli Statuto, Rhove, Sergej, Shade, Piccolo G, Alessandro Coli, Virginio, Enea Bastianini and Tommy Cassissa.

Among the players of the Golden Team for Romagna: Max Angioni, Pierpaolo Petrelli, Jimmy Ghione, Moreno Morello, Roberto Lipari, Dj Ringo, Andrea Pisani, Francesco Oppini, Nicolò De Devitiis, Filippo Roma, Marco Bazzoni, Antonio Casanova, Andrea Agresti, Riccardo Trevisani and Massimo Callegari.