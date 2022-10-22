After nine chapters, “House of the dragon” will come to an end. With Rhaenyra Targaryan as the heir to the iron throneshe and the leaders of the houses that support her thought that she would take over after Viserys’s death, but that was not the case.

As we saw in chapter 9, the king’s death caused the greens to go on the march. Alicent Hightowerwife of Viserys, convinced that she heard the monarch say that Aegon should be kingplaced his son as his successor on the throne.

“House of the dragon” and the Rhaenys scene that fans liked. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

While he believed that his reign was final, Rhaenys Targaryen, who managed to recover his dragon, came to Rhaenyra to warn him of what was about to happen. She and Aemon are ready to fight the usurpers.

Trailer for chapter 10 of “House of the dragon”

Premiere time of “House of the dragon” 1×10 in Peru and the rest of Latin America

Next, we share the respective schedules to see the cfinal chapter of “The house of the dragon”which arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday 23:

Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala ► 7.00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru ► 8.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic ► 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay ► 10.00 pm

What will happen in chapter 10 of “House of the dragon”?

In the preview, it is seen that the princess Rhaenys Targaryen arrives flying on her dragon to where Rhaenyra is. After telling her about the death of her father, she warns him that the greens will come for her, but above all for her children.

Rhaenyra and Aemon Targaryen in “House of the dragon” 1×10. Photo: HBO Max

Daemon tells him that he will never kneel before a Hightower and tells his wife that they have stolen her birthright, that is, to be the possessor of the iron throne.