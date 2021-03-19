The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the new series of Marvel studios for Disney Plus that will show us the adventures of Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The duo will face various challenges following Steve Rogers’ decision to leave behind his identity as Captain America.

As revealed a few days ago by the CEO of Marvel Studios, the character starring Chris Evans will not return to the MCU. However, the legacy of ‘Cap’ will be felt in a series that promises action and surprises for fans, to the point that Kevin Feige says he has ideas for a possible second season.

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of this long-awaited Marvel production, here are the opening times in various Latin American countries.

When is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released?

The release date of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is this Friday, March 19.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres this March 19. Photo: Disney Plus

What time does The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiere?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be released in the early hours of Latin America. In Peru, the first episode can be seen from 3.00 am Check below the schedules in other countries:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Mexico

The first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres at 2.00 am from central Mexico.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Colombia

In Colombia, the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can be seen from the 3.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Peru

As in Colombia, the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be at 3.00 am from Peru.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Chile

In Chile, the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can be seen from the 5.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Argentina

If you are in Argentina, you will be able to see the first chapter of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starting at 5.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Venezuela

In Venezuelan territory, the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be at 4.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Ecuador

If you live in Ecuador, you will be able to see the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starting at 3.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Paraguay

In Paraguay, the first chapter of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens at 5.00 am

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: schedule in Uruguay

The first chapter of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be available in Uruguay from the 5.00 am

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return to the Marvel universe. Photo: Disney Plus

How to watch the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

The premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can be seen on the online streaming platform Disney Plus. In this service, which has a cost for annual and monthly packages, you can find the movies and series produced by Marvel Studios.