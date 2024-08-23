From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/23/2024 – 5:00

The Federal Revenue Service opens this Friday, the 23rd, from 10 am, the consultation for the fourth batch of IRPF 2024 refunds. This time, 5.34 million taxpayers were included, the majority of whom are from the non-priority group.

The total value of refunds for the batch amounts to R$6.8 billion.

The consultation can be made at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Check Refund “.

The deposit of the amount to be refunded will be made on August 30th into the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

Who entered the lot

4,904,908 non-priority taxpayers

non-priority taxpayers 261.019 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via Pix

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via Pix 84,659 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 47,238 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS

taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS 27,372 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching 15,077 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 7.168 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

