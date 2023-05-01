What time does the concert start May 1st 2023: the start time on Rai 3

What time does the 1st May 2023 concert start today in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome? The historic musical event, promoted by CGIL, CISL and UIL and organized by iCompany, will begin today – Monday 1 May 2023 – at 3 pm. This is the 33rd edition of the musical event, this year hosted by Ambra Angiolini and Biggio. The stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano is ready to welcome nine hours of live music and spoken word, with about 50 artists representing current and future Italian music.

Duration

But how long does the concert on May 1st 2023 last (duration)? As mentioned, the musical event will be held from 15 to 00. The total duration will therefore be approximately 9 hours.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the Concert of May 1st 2023 (Concertone) starts, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? For those who cannot be in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, there are different ways to follow the Concertone. The event will be broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 00.15 with a break from 19.00 to 20.00 for the news editions). The entire concert will also be available on RaiPlayboth live and on demand. Live clips of the entire concert will be extracted as well as clips of the interviews with the singers visible in full on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel on RaiPlay. Rai Italia has the task of proposing the entire concert from Piazza San Giovanni to the world, dividing it into two tranches. The notes of the May Day stage will arrive on five continents following an ad hoc schedule that will follow the different time zones.

It will be a May Day to listen to and watch also on Rai Radio 2, the official voice of the Concertone (also available in video on Digital Terrestrial channel 202 and tivùsat). Ema Stokholma’s dj set will be staged on Rai Radio 2, even for those who will be in the square, from 7 pm – during the break of live TV – from the May Day stage.

